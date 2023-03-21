West Shore RCMP say child pornography investigations on the rise

The West Shore RCMP detachment is pictured: Jan. 11, 2021 (CTV News) The West Shore RCMP detachment is pictured: Jan. 11, 2021 (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to floor before his death

A group of sheriff's deputies and other personnel at a Virginia mental hospital forcibly pinned patient Irvo Otieno to the ground until he was motionless and limp, then began unsuccessful resuscitation efforts, according to newly obtained surveillance video.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario