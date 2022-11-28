West Shore RCMP responds to porch pirates as holiday shopping ramps up

Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning the public about an increase in thefts from front porches and apartment lobbies as packages begin to arrive ahead of the holiday season.

The West Shore RCMP received several complaints of packages stolen from porches and apartment lobbies over the weekend, the department said Monday.

Officers are reminding online shoppers to bring their deliveries inside as soon as possible to deter so-called porch pirates.

The department says it also routinely receives reports of thefts from vehicles during the lead-up to the holidays and urges drivers to keep their valuables out of sight.

"As always, if you see suspicious activity or witnessed a theft, please call police right away to give us the best chance of catching the culprit," the RCMP said in a release.