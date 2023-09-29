Vancouver Island

    • West Shore RCMP report multiple complaints of Facebook Marketplace fraud

    Police warn of Facebook Marketplace scam

    Mounties on southern Vancouver Island are warning the public after officers received multiple complaints of fraud on the online reselling platform Facebook Marketplace.

    The West Shore RCMP says the fraud involves a seller listing an item for sale and requesting the buyer e-transfer a deposit to hold the item.

    When the buyer tries to pick up the merchandise, it is never produced and the buyer loses their deposit, police said.

    "We wish to warn the public of this type of fraud," West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar said.

    "There is always a risk to buying items online, especially from sellers you don’t know."

    Police advise anyone buying items from Facebook Marketplace to check the seller's reviews, pay for the item in cash and in person, and meet the seller in a public place.

