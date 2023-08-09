West Shore RCMP report dramatic rise in uninsured drivers

Mounties on southern Vancouver Island say they are seeing a dramatic rise in the number of uninsured vehicles on the road this year.

The West Shore RCMP's traffic unit issued 65 tickets for driving without insurance last month, as compared to 21 tickets it issued for the same offence in July 2022.

The detachment says the rise may be partly due to licence renewal stickers no longer being required as of May last year.

The West Shore RCMP is warning drivers that police vehicles are equipped with automated licence plate recognition technology, which scans plates while officers are patrolling and alerts them to a vehicle that is uninsured.

Drivers caught without valid insurance can be fined $598 and their vehicles may be towed.

"Even worse than receiving a ticket for no insurance is being involved in a collision when you do not have insurance," the detachment said in a release Wednesday.

"This could result in you being sued and held liable for damages."