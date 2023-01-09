West Shore RCMP release new photo of man missing from Langford

Mounties on the West Shore have released a new photo of a missing man who has not been seen for three weeks.

Police are searching for James Cheetham, 60, who was last seen in Langford, B.C., on Dec. 19 and was reported missing on Jan. 1.

Cheetham is described as a white man who stands 5'10" with a medium build. He has blue eyes, a goatee, and long white hair that's usually kept in a ponytail.

Cheetham was last seen wearing a black jacket with reflectors on the cuffs, blue jeans, brown boots and a black toque.

Anyone with information on Cheetham's whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.