West Shore RCMP facing 'barrage' of youth-related calls for service

The West Shore RCMP say they've had another busy weekend responding to calls involving youth.

Over the weekend of March 10 to 12, police say they responded to 11 calls involving youth.

"The majority of these calls involved youth who were intoxicated by alcohol and/or drugs and were causing a disturbance in public by fighting, yelling and refusing to leave businesses mainly in and around West Shore Town Centre," said RCMP in a release Monday.

The busy weekend comes after Mounties responded to eight similar calls for service the weekend prior, from March 3 to 5.

This weekend, one of the more notable incidents involved an allegedly intoxicated teenage boy punching people at Langford's Starlight Stadium.

Police say they were called to the stadium around 3:20 p.m. Sunday for a report of a drunk 15-year-old boy punching spectators at a youth soccer tournament for players aged 13 to 17.

"The same youth suspect then jumped over the fence and onto the players field where he punched an adult who was restraining him and tried to punch several players on the field," said RCMP in a release Monday.

"The youth suspect was held down by spectators while police rushed to the scene."

Mounties say the boy is also a suspect in a theft from a nearby liquor store earlier that same day.

The boy was held in police custody overnight and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday for recommended charges of assault, theft under $5,000 and breach of conditions – since he was on a condition not to consume alcohol.

Last week, Mounties said they hoped the entire community would come together to support youth in the region.

"Many of the youth we encounter in these calls for service have additional challenges in their lives and may be experiencing mental health crisis or substance abuse issues," said Supt. Todd Preston, Officer in Charge of West Shore RCMP, in a statement on March 7.

"Policing is only one part of the response, parental and community engagement is key when it comes to addressing the underlying issues facing our youth," he said.