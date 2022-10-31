Weekend storm brings B.C. only modest relief from drought, but more rain to come
Several days of heavy rain over British Columbia's central and south coasts have only slightly eased drought conditions gripping the region.
The province's online drought map shows the Nicola, Coldwater, Finlay and Parsnip basins are ranked at drought Level 4 and have been joined by the Lower Mainland and west Vancouver Island, which are down a notch since being assigned the most severe ranking of Level 5 earlier this month.
Level 4 means adverse drought impacts are likely, while Level 5 means those damaging effects are almost certain.
The Sunshine Coast, east Vancouver Island, eastern Pacific Range, Kettle and entire northeast corner of B.C., remain at Level 5, despite recent downpours that dumped between 50 and 70 millimetres of rain on Sunday.
Environment Canada says the Sunshine Coast community of Sechelt got just over 64 millimetres of rain this month, well below its average of 200 millimetres, and not enough to lift water restrictions as a key Sechelt-area reservoir is at critically low levels.
The storm prompted high streamflow advisories for waterways across Vancouver Island and the central and south coasts, but the River Forecast Centre expected levels to peak by late Monday, while another powerful rainstorm could arrive by the end of the week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2022.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
An observatory captures images of giant star 'ghost'
An observatory has documented the aftermath of a massive Vela Supernova star via telescope, 11,000 years after it exploded.
UFOs: Canadian air force responds to 'threats' with CF-18 fighter jets
While the Canadian government and military usually don't respond to reports of unidentified flying objects, there have been some recent exceptions, including cases where CF-18 fighter jets were scrambled.
Charges stayed in death of Winnipeg infant found in garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. The charges have been stayed against a Winnipeg woman whose infant baby was found dead in a garbage bin in Winnipeg's North End earlier this year.
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker charged with assault and attempted kidnapping
The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was charged on Monday with federal counts of assault and attempted kidnapping.
Saskatchewan premier apologizes after killer invited to throne speech
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe apologized Monday after a notorious killer attended the government's tough-on-crime throne speech last week -- and went a step further by stripping caucus duties from the member who invited Colin Thatcher.
Texts give insight into feds' communications strategy before 'Freedom Convoy' arrival
Newly released text messages show how the federal government was planning its communications strategy before the arrival of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa back in late January.
BREAKING | Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. announces new payment model for family doctors
The B.C. government has announced a new payment model for family doctors that officials hope will help address some of the trouble attracting and retaining physicians in the province.
-
B.C. bars, pubs allowed to extend hours during World Cup
With the Canadian men's soccer team set to make its first FIFA World Cup appearance since 1986, B.C. has announced that bars and pubs will be allowed to extend their hours to host soccer fans.
-
This year's Santa Claus parade is cancelled in Vancouver
Santa Claus won’t be coming to town this year – at least not to Vancouver for the annual parade.
Edmonton
-
Police investigating suspicious death near Whyte Avenue
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating after the death of a woman on Monday.
-
Goalie controversy? Oilers to be 'flexible' with starts as Skinner leads NHL in several stats
Stuart Skinner's rookie season has "been a lot of fun," he says. And why not? The Oilers have won four straight and Skinner has some of the best stats in the NHL.
-
Fire destroys rectory residence weeks after deliberately set fire at historic northern Alberta church
For the second time in two months, a historic building in Fort Chipewyan, Alta., has been destroyed by fire.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead, another in hospital after shooting outside Toronto high school
A male is dead and a teenage boy has been rushed to hospital after a shooting Monday outside a Toronto high school.
-
Ontario education workers announce mass walkout amid back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
-
Toronto family buys 38-room funeral home for $599,999 and turns it into dream house
A Toronto family is dead set on turning a nearly 150-year-old former funeral parlour in southwestern Ontario into the home of their dreams -- even if it means putting up with a few ghostly roommates.
Calgary
-
Gunfire between Calgary officer and Canyon Meadows suspect caught on camera: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has released new details of an incident in Canyon Meadows last week that saw a man dead after exchanging gunfire with a police officer.
-
'She's not a medical doctor': Parents slam premier for masking comments
Tracey Bartie says her 15-year-old son Nate needs to wear an N-95 mask to school every day because he’s immunocompromised.
-
Suspended sentence for Calgary woman who left body of newborn daughter in dumpster
An Alberta judge has handed a suspended sentence to the mother of a baby found dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017, despite the Crown's request that she serve up to six months.
Montreal
-
Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
-
Offenbach rocker John McGale has died in a car crash on his birthday
Canadian guitarist, flutist, saxophonist and singer John McGale has died after crashing his car in Lacolle, Que. on Sunday.
-
Quebecer among Twitter board members fired after Elon Musk takeover
Billionaire Elon Musk fired the entire board of directors at Twitter in one of his first orders of business since he took over the social media giant and one of the board members who was shown the door is a Quebec executive. Montreal-born Patrick Pichette was the chair of Twitter's board from 2020 until he was replaced by Bret Taylor in 2021. Since then, Pichette remained on the board until it was dissolved by Musk since the US$44-billion Twitter takeover last week.
Atlantic
-
'I could hear her breathing': Police investigate alleged forcible confinement in Harrietsfield, N.S.
A harrowing and bizarre incident is being investigated in a Halifax suburb, where a woman claims she was held against her will until she escaped Sunday afternoon.
-
Portapique survivor of N.S. mass shooting dies
A man who survived the mass shooting in Portapique, N.S., in April 2020 has died suddenly.
-
Islanders to receive financial assistance to cope with cost of living
Prince Edward Island has announced residents will soon be receiving additional financial assistance as a way to cope with the increasing cost of living.
Winnipeg
-
'Beyond disturbing': RCMP officers swarmed, vehicles damaged while breaking up large party in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP said their vehicles were swarmed by multiple intoxicated youth while they attempted to break up a wild house party in East St. Paul Saturday night.
-
'My stomach just dropped': 1970s muscle car stolen from Winnipeg man's driveway
A Winnipeg man is combing through his neighbourhood, trying to find his vintage muscle car that was stolen from his driveway early Monday morning.
-
Charges stayed in death of Winnipeg infant found in garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. The charges have been stayed against a Winnipeg woman whose infant baby was found dead in a garbage bin in Winnipeg's North End earlier this year.
Kitchener
-
Multiple people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 401 crash
Highway 401 eastbound has reopened after a serious crash that saw seven people transported to hospital.
-
Over 400 nursing vacancies across Waterloo region and Brant County
Hundreds of nursing jobs are waiting to be filled at local hospitals as the health care staffing crisis continues across the province.
-
'It was just easier to take both': Cambridge woman stays 'flat' after double mastectomy
For Ellyn Winters-Robinson, getting the news she had breast cancer was “crippling.”
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lyle Stewart relieved of legislative secretary duties after inviting convicted murderer to throne speech
Saskatchewan MLA Lyle Stewart has been relieved of his legislative secretary duties by Premier Scott Moe effective immediately, according to a news release from the province.
-
Here are some Halloween safety tips from the Regina Police Service
The Regina Police Service (RPS) offered some safety tips for those looking to take to the streets and trick-or-treat this Halloween night.
-
'It's in our blood': Agriculture community set to return to Yorkton with 33rd Harvest Showdown
With the touch of a branding iron, the 33rd annual Grain Miller’s Harvest Showdown officially began in Yorkton.
Barrie
-
Police testify at McKee murder trial in Barrie
Testimonies continued Monday morning in a Barrie courtroom with one of the first two police officers to respond to the McKee home when Bill McKee was killed in 2019.
-
Highway 10 in Mono closed for several hours after deadly multi-vehicle collision
A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in the Town of Mono killed one person and sent another to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
-
Simcoe Muskoka Catholic board asks parents to prepare for possible school closures
The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic school board encourages parents to explore alternate arrangements for students in the event of a strike by educational workers.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nations suicide crisis confirmed by 20-year health data
A new report that tracks 20 years of Saskatchewan hospitalization data puts the First Nations suicide crisis in stark relief.
-
Man killed by Saskatoon police was shot by officers earlier this year
A man who died in a Saskatoon police shooting had been shot by police before.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19: Virus levels up in wastewater after 4-week slide
Levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 have increased by over 50 per cent in Saskatoon’s wastewater, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
-
Flu shots available across the north starting this week
Health officials are reminding the public that flu shots will be available Nov. 1. Experts say getting the influenza vaccine this year is more important than ever.
-
Sudbury Wolves fire head coach
It's only two months into the season and the Sudbury Wolves OHL hockey team are making a coaching change.