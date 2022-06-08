Weaving through traffic and evading police, motorcycles hit 270 km/h near Victoria

Police are searching for at least three motorcyclists who were recorded speeding and weaving through traffic on the Pat Bay Highway north of Victoria before evading officers on Monday.

Investigators say the riders were racing up and down Highway 17 from Saanich, B.C., to Sidney, B.C., around 7 p.m., prompting more than a dozen 911 calls from witnesses.

Saanich police arrived on scene and attempted to stop the riders, who sped away.

Police are now asking anyone with video of the riders to contact investigators.

"We are asking the public to check their dashcam footage to see if they captured the riders, who did multiple laps up and down the highway around 7 p.m.," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades in a statement Wednesday.

"One of our officers was able to obtain a speed reading on one motorcycle of 270 km/h, which is an incredibly dangerous speed that put all road users at a significant risk of injury that evening," Anastasiades said.

The motorcycles were described as red, blue and black sports bikes with no visible licence plates.

Saanich police say there were reports the riders may have also visited the West Shore.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321, or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.