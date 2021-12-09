Weather advisories issued as windstorm approaches Vancouver Island

Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning Vancouver Island residents of an approaching windstorm due to hit the region Friday.

The national weather service issued special weather statements Thursday for Greater Victoria, the southern Gulf Islands, Inland Vancouver Island and Eastern Vancouver Island.

Winds are forecasted to gust up to 90 km/h in Greater Victoria and the Gulf Islands overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the "intense Pacific frontal system" will also bring rain to the region.

Over the inland and eastern island regions, winds are forecasted to reach 80 km/h, with 20 to 40 millimetres of rain anticipated.

The storm system is expected to gradually ease out of the region late Saturday morning.