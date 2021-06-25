VICTORIA -- A lucky contestant on The Price Is Right recently won a six-night stay at a luxury resort on Vancouver Island.

Operators of the Prestige Oceanfront Resort Sooke say they're excited to see the resort featured on the popular game show.

"It’s certainly fun to see the resort featured on national television,” said Jacob Cramp, general manager of the resort. "It will provide huge exposure for Prestige and the town of Sooke."

The episode featuring the resort airs today, June 25. The Prestige says the prize was won in the first game of the episode.

"We were so excited to learn that the contestant won the prize and we’ll be able to welcome them for a wonderful stay when they’re able to travel here from the U.S.," said Cramp.

The Price Is Right is one of the most popular daytime television shows in the U.S., with more than 5.4 million American viewers tuning in each day.

Prestige says Friday's episode will help promote not only the resort, but the region as a whole.

"When producers asked us to partner with them on an episode featuring our Sooke resort, we were thrilled," said Amy Nunn, vice president of sales and marketing for Prestige.

"It’s an incredible destination and we are very grateful for the opportunity to profile the town of Sooke and Greater Vancouver Island to an international audience," she said.

Prestige Oceanfront Resort Sooke first opened its doors in 2011. The resort boasts views of the Pacific Ocean and Sooke Harbour, an indoor pool and hot tub, a newly renovated spa and an outdoor terrace with firepits.

The Price Is Right is American television's longest-running game show and first premiered in 1972. The show involves contestants trying to guess the price of a given prize, with the closest guess moving on to the next phase of the show.