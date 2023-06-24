'We’re excited': Highway 4 open again after overnight closure

Barriers have been erected to prevent wildfire debris from falling onto Highway 4 on Vancouver Island. (B.C. Wildfire Service) Barriers have been erected to prevent wildfire debris from falling onto Highway 4 on Vancouver Island. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario