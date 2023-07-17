'We're all kind of shocked': Massive fish die-off on the Cowichan River has many concerned
There is a mystery unfolding on the Cowichan River, discovered by two snorkelers last week near Skutz Falls.
“They noticed silver spots all over the bottom of the river,” said Parker Jefferson with he Cowichan Stewardship Roundtable.
Diving to the bottom, the pair discovered that those silver spots were actually a massive fish die-off.
“Hundreds, perhaps thousands of baby trout and salmon,” said Jefferson. “Some of them up to two years old.”
Jefferson says the die-off only happened along a small stretch of the river, and as to why it happened, that’s still unknown.
“We have checked the temperature and we have checked the dissolved oxygen in the river and they are both good,” said Jefferson.
Dozens of dead fish are now with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans for toxicology testing. The results of those tests aren’t expected for a few weeks.
“The river is currently running lower than it did 50 years ago,” said Jim Deck, president of the Cowichan Lake and River Stewardship Society.
That group has been sounding the alarm for years as temperatures continue to rise, drying up the Cowichan River throughout the summer months.
The river is fed from Cowichan Lake through a weir.
The group wants to see the old weir, which was built in 1957, rebuilt, raising its height by 70 centimetres.
“To ensure that there’s a volume of water to maintain the aquatic life of the river, down to the estuary,” said Deck.
Seconding that motion is the Cowichan Tribes First Nation. They are calling on the federal and provincial government to act for the long term survival of the river’s salmon population.
With water levels currently low in the river and no substantial rain in the forecast, whatever happened along the river, killing off so many fry, has many concerned.
“So there’s a lot of eyes on the river and a lot of people are concerned with what is going on,” said Jefferson. “We’re all kind of shocked by this and we’re hoping to find out exactly what happened by doing the analysis and that’s all we can do.”
“There doesn’t appear to be anything in the river now but maybe something was introduced into this area.”
It’s a mystery that many want answers to, in order to prevent it from happening again in the future.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
B.C. family suspects wildfire smoke contributed to 9-year-old’s fatal asthma attack
B.C. parents James and Amber Vigh suspect wildfire smoke contributed to the severe asthma attack that claimed the life of their nine-year-old son Carter.
Shortage of drug used for heart tests is resulting in delayed scans for patients, doctor says
A national shortage of a crucial medication used to perform tests on the heart is leaving patients on longer wait lists, one expert says.
Goodwill employee finds hidden treasure dating back to WWII
A tin box with a secret compartment led a Goodwill employee to discover a hidden treasure.
'We're not there yet': LeBlanc on status of foreign interference public inquiry
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says while the federal government is 'not there yet' when it comes to launching some form of public inquiry into foreign interference, 'constructive and collaborative' conversations are continuing — with more scheduled in the days ahead.
James Cameron denies Titanic submersible movie speculation
James Cameron is not working on a project tied to the OceanGate submersible tragedy.
Satellite image shows Hudson Bay sea ice breaking up earlier than usual
Warm weather has accelerated the breakup of sea ice in Hudson Bay this year, part of a growing trend of summer sea ice coverage shrinking every decade.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire crews again asking people to stop flying drones in fire zones
Multiple times so far this summer, the BC Wildfire Service has issued public pleas asking people to stop flying drones near active wildfires
-
'Never forget that sound': Woman recalls horrifying B.C. cougar attack that left dog dead
A woman who heard the horrifying sounds of a cougar's deadly attack on a dog at Cultus Lake Provincial Park last week is sharing her family's story.
-
Fast-growing wildfire closes airport in Cranbrook, B.C.
A fast-growing wildfire near Cranbrook B.C., triggered a tactical evacuation in a First Nations community and forced the closure of the local airport Monday.
Edmonton
-
'It’s scary': Retired EPS officer shocked by shooting spree, mayor asks governments for help
A man and woman accused of driving around and shooting at people in Edmonton over the weekend – a crime one retired officer believes is unprecedented in his 25 years on city streets – were publicly named Monday by police.
-
Edmonton choreographer nominated for Emmy Award
Edmonton`s Jeffrey Mortensen was nominated alongside Louise Hradsky, who originally hails from Calgary, for choreography work on the Paramount+ musical TV show Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.
-
Opposition says Alberta dragging feet on CPP pension reform to manipulate outcome
As Alberta enters the fourth year of debate over whether to ditch the Canada Pension Plan, the Opposition NDP says Premier Danielle Smith's government is dragging its feet in order to sway the outcome.
Toronto
-
Ontario crypto king apologizes to investors in video while appearing badly beaten from kidnapping
Video has emerged of self-described crypto king Aiden Pleterski apologizing to investors while he was badly injured from a kidnapping last December.
-
Some Toronto grocery stores have cut beer and wine sales. This is why
A handful of grocers in Toronto have stopped selling alcohol due to rising levels of theft and razor-thin margins.
-
‘Success for the entire community’: Refugees stuck on city streets relocated to North York church
Dozens of refugees that had been camped out on the streets of downtown Toronto for weeks were relocated to a church in North York Monday night.
Calgary
-
Chestermere city staffer testifies in her own defence at assault trial
The criminal trial for Kim Wallace, director of corporate services with the City of Chestermere, got underway in Strathmore on Monday, with the accused testifying in her own defence.
-
103-year-old who still loves the links tees off in Calgary and Areas Seniors Golf Tournament
Calgary golfer Harry Eisenhauer is getting closer to that elusive duffer dream of "golfing your age."
-
Calgary surgeon performs minimally invasive heart surgery as it was still beating
A cardiac surgeon at the Foothills Medical Centre performed a procedure on a patient that typically would have required the patient's chest to be opened up, using only a small incision while the patient's heart continued beating.
Montreal
-
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
-
Why a French-speaking woman was denied a rape kit at a Montreal hospital
The process to get a rape kit in Montreal is being questioned after a sexual assault victim was brought to three different hospitals before receiving the service. The 2020 incident has also triggered an investigation by Quebec's language watchdog, the OQLF, as the victim was initially redirected because she speaks French.
-
Five Quebec Cree communities face evacuations over wildfires
Five Cree communities are currently at various stages of evacuations as the forest fires continue across northern Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
-
PM Trudeau paddles N.S. lake for North American Indigenous Games
The Prime Minister paddled along with Mi'kmaw chiefs and athletes across Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning — as the North American Indigenous Games got underway.
-
Ex-officer's account of being ordered to 'close' rape file challenged in N.S. hearing
A former RCMP officer who testified last week that he was ordered to stop investigating an alleged sexual assault in Halifax is having his account questioned today during cross-examination.
Winnipeg
-
'It can be done safely': Experts say method for landfill search has been successful in the past
A panel of forensic experts brought together by Manitoba's Indigenous leaders say a search of a landfill near Winnipeg for the remains of two Indigenous women can be done safely.
-
Good Samaritan buys $1,200 bike for man who was robbed in Winnipeg
A man cycling across Canada to promote mental health awareness says he is overwhelmed by the support he’s received after he had his bike and money stolen during a stop in Winnipeg, Man.
-
Why Winnipeg's pesky mosquitoes are not causing a buzz this year
They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, but that's not the case when it comes to bloodsucking mosquitoes.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo fields questions from staff and students in wake of attack
Nearly three weeks after an attack at the University of Waterloo sent three people to hospital, questions remain about the university’s response.
-
'Heard these 2 loud explosions': Witnesses describe dramatic takedown after 6 people arrested following Waterloo region robberies
Waterloo regional police say six males have been arrested after two Waterloo Region businesses were robbed Monday morning, including a pharmacy in Ayr and financial institution in Waterloo.
-
Kitchener man facing several charges after hourslong standoff in multi-unit building
Waterloo regional police say a 39-year-old man has been arrested after barricading himelf in a multi-unit residential building for several hours in the area of Walter Street in Kitchener.
Regina
-
'All is not lost': Riders still have a chance even with Harris injured, Wes Cates says
The Riders are coming off of a tough loss at home that saw the team's starting quarterback, Trevor Harris go down in the fourth quarter with a serious leg injury.
-
'It's indescribable': Regina bowler wins two national championships
Regina's own Josie Brooks is fresh off her gold medal performance in Newfoundland at the Canadian Masters National Championships as the Singles Ladies representative from Saskatchewan.
-
Charges laid after Sask. man shoots and rams camper-trailer
A man and his dog were injured after a truck rammed into their camper-trailer over the weekend.
Barrie
-
OPP issue rare public advisory about sex offender in Simcoe County
According to police, Lauriston Maloney, 42, has been convicted of 16 charges related to trafficking and sexual offences involving minors.
-
Toronto man and 2 young children escape boat fire near Beausoleil Island
Three people, including two young children, escaped a boat fire over the weekend.
-
Parents charged after OPP rescues children adrift on Georgian Bay
The parents of two children were slapped with hefty fines after police had to rescue the pair on Georgian Bay near Collingwood over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman rejected 3 times for medical assistance in dying
A Saskatoon woman who says she’s been living with chronic pain for years says her requests for a medically assisted death have been turned down three times.
-
Staff at SaskTel Centre say facility nearing end of life
When SaskTel Centre opened as Saskatchewan Place in 1988, the new concrete arena north of Saskatoon was a jewel on the prairies.
-
Prince Albert police seize close to a kilogram of meth
A 27-year-old woman faces trafficking and weapons charges after police raided a home in Prince Albert on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police involved in manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ offender
The North Bay Police Service is searching for Marc Gauthier, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and was last seen fleeing the area of Fisher Street in the direction of North Bay’s downtown core.
-
Pavement recycling program put on pause in Sudbury
A pilot project using a new technique to replace asphalt in Sudbury on three area roadways is at a standstill.
-
Accused charged with threatening northern Ont. neighbour, arrested again 10 min after being released
A recent fight between tenants in an apartment building in northern Ontario stretched over two days and led to multiple arrests for the accused in the case.