'We need change': Belmont students walk out, calling for sexual assault policy changes in Sooke School District
A group of students walked out of classes at Belmont High School in Langford on Friday in an act of defiance. They are calling for change in the way that the Sooke School District deals with sexual assaults and sexual violence.
“We need people to listen and we need change. We need to be able to feel safe at school,” said Bee Craig, a Belmont student.
They say sexual assaults have happened on school properties, and when a victim comes forward, the school district is not properly investigating the allegations.
“Everyone is just being silent because they know no one is going to do anything,” said Pay McDougall, another Belmont student.
The students are calling on the district to create a clear policy to address assaults. They marched from Belmont High School to the head office of the Sooke School District.
“Every disclosure to any of our staff, we take it very, very seriously,” said Paul Block, superintendent of the Sooke School District.
Block says the district has protocols in place when allegations of a sexual nature are reported.
“Our staff have been trained in ways that we can receive that information to make sure we deal with it in the most appropriate way through a trauma-informed lens,” said Block.
Over the past few years, the school district has created a sexual health co-ordinator position who works with students, focusing on consent. Training has also been implemented for principals and vice-principals when it comes to investigating sexual assaults.
“As we work our way through allegations and we try to find our way to evidence in order to try to corroborate some of the things that have happened,” said Block.
A sexual assault is a criminal matter. The district says it works with RCMP to substantiate claims of an assault. If claims are substantiated, that is when the school district will take further action.
“Which may result in disciplinary action at the school level,” said the superintendent of the Sooke School District.
“People need to listen, we need to stand together as a community and we need to listen to those who have been hurt,” said Joshua Frenette, a student protestor from Belmont High School.
Those students were heard by the district’s superintendent during a meeting at the district office. Both parties have agreed to work together to find more solutions to the concerns of the students.
Another walkout, this time district-wide, is planned for next Wednesday.
15-year-old dead after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15 year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to emergency electricity alert
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50 C.
'It is for him to decide': Former PM Chretien on whether Trudeau should run again
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
Iowa's presidential caucuses to kick off on Monday. Here's what's at stake
After months of campaign events, registered Republicans in Iowa are finally getting set to brave frigid temperatures and intense snowfall to cast their ballots in the Iowa Republican presidential caucus.
Iowa principal who risked his life to protect students during a high school shooting has died
An Iowa principal who put himself in harm's way to protect students during a school shooting earlier this month died Sunday, a funeral home confirmed.
Extreme cold warnings cover Prairies, while other provinces battling chill, snow squalls
As of Sunday morning, the Prairies were swallowed in a sea of red on Environment Canada’s map of weather warnings, with Alberta and Saskatchewan completely covered in extreme cold warnings along with large patches of Manitoba.
A volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward a nearby settlement
A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the second time in less than a month on Sunday, sending lava snaking toward a nearby community and setting at least one home on fire.
Two dead from snowshovelling-related cardiac arrest in Renfrew County
Renfrew County Paramedics say two people died Saturday, suffering cardiac arrests while shovelling after a major snowstorm swept the region.
Albertans asked to conserve energy for 2 hours during electric grid alert
Albertans were asked for the second evening in a row on Saturday to limit their electricity usage to essential needs only.
