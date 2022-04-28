'We need additional options': Renewed calls to allow Uber, Lyft to operate in Greater Victoria

A ride-hailing app is seen in this file photo. (CTV) A ride-hailing app is seen in this file photo. (CTV)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario