'We left seconds before': Witnesses recount fatal police incident in Campbell River, B.C.
Cassandra Simms and Daniel Glendale were out for a walk in Campbell River, B.C., on Saturday when Glendale heard shots being fired in the direction of their apartment in the North Island Highway and Park Road area.
"They were really loud. We were just on (the south side) of the bridge when they went off," Glendale told CTV News on Monday.
When they returned to their apartment, they found police vehicles all through the area as they began their investigation into the shooting of a man by RCMP.
The pair then reviewed their surveillance camera footage and saw it had captured a robbery suspect running onto the grounds of the complex, then later pointing what appeared to be a gun at a police officer as he ran towards him.
"We left seconds before it all went down," said Simms. "We looked at our camera and that’s when we saw most of it."
THREE SHOTS HEARD
Simms believes the suspect ran into the unit where he had previously visited and ran into difficulties as he was being followed by police.
"From what we are assuming, he tried to escape through the back stairwell and couldn’t, so he ran, tried to look back and forth, and ended up running into that cop," she said.
The video shows the officer drawing his weapon and backing away from the suspect as the suspect runs past the officer. A shot is heard followed by two more that are fired after the pair are no longer visible on the footage.
The video is now in the hands of the Independent Investigation Office of B.C. (IIO) who are conducting an investigation on the shooting. The Chief Civilian Director for the organization says the incident began when police were called to the report of a theft at a nearby sporting goods store by a man with a weapon.
"On Saturday shortly after 11:30 [a.m.] police received a complaint about a male [who] had entered the River Sportsman store on the Island Highway," said IIO director Ron MacDonald.
"Police were notified that he had a weapon, police responded. In their attempt to locate and stop the male there was an interaction, shots were fired," he said.
AMBULANCE LATER CALLED
A witness, who did not want to be identified, told CTV News she saw a man face down on the ground with his hands handcuffed behind him. She said the man was "incoherent and appeared out of it" when he was placed by officers into the back seat of a police cruiser.
She says a short time afterwards, an officer went to check on the suspect and then yelled for assistance from her colleagues and he was removed from the cruiser and they attempted to revive him by performing CPR.
MacDonald says the suspect was transported to hospital by ambulance but died while on route.
"At this point in time while we believe the man was shot, we’re still not certain of the cause of death and that will obviously be determined this week during an autopsy," MacDonald said.
The organization that looks into police-involved shootings will have a number of questions they will try to answer.
"Part of our investigation will of course look at the justification for the use of force that involved the taking of the shots by an officer – but also at the care provided to the individual and whether there are any issues with that, and that will include a consideration of when the ambulance was there, how he was dealt with by paramedics and police, when he was taken away, those types of things," said MacDonald.
MacDonald says the role of officers changes during incidents such as this.
"As we see in so many of our cases, as soon as someone is shot their duty goes from protecting their lives and the lives of others to protecting the life of the person who was just shot," said the IIO director.
"We frequently see police officers go from being the one who causes the harm to the one who’s attempting to give first aid and save life," he said.
Former Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police and CTV Public Safety Analyst Chris Lewis says, generally, if anyone is any sort of emergency an ambulance is called instantly.
"If that health emergency is caused by the actions of police, it becomes an Independent Investigation Office priority investigation," he said.
Lewis says while the IIO will investigate the death of the member of the public, the RCMP will conduct their own investigation to determine if any procedural violations were committed by police and also if there was any attempted violence by the suspect.
"For a police officer to use deadly force there had to be a fear of grievous bodily harm on that officer or some other officer or a member of the public," he said.
The IIO is asking for any members of the public who feel like they have further information on the matter to contact them on their toll-free witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or through the www.iiobc.ca website.
Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 1 P.M.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after the Second World War.
Toronto police's financial crimes unit to investigate former union head Jerry Dias
Toronto police says it is investigating the former president of Canada's largest private sector union after the union handed over money he allegedly accepted from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits he promoted to members.
No way for Canadian military to match Russian footprint in Arctic: defence chief
The commander of the Canadian Armed Forces says there is no way Canada can match Russia's large military footprint in the Arctic.
Provinces should prep to offer 2nd COVID-19 booster shots: vaccine panel
Provinces and territories should quickly get ready to offer fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks starting with people over the age of 80 and long-term care residents, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended Tuesday.
Do I need a COVID test? What to know before travelling to the U.S.
If you're planning on heading down to the U.S. this spring, CTVNews.ca has what you need to know before crossing the Canada-U.S. border.
How an unintended building design flaw kills millions of birds across North America
An unintended but fatal flaw in the design of building glass has contributed to the deaths of millions of birds in Canada and across North America, several years' worth of data compiled by advocates and reviewed by CTVNews.ca show.
Obama touts health care law, calls it 'high point' of tenure
U.S. President Barack Obama returned to the White House on Tuesday to savor the 12th anniversary of his signature Affordable Care Act, which is now part of the fabric of the American health care system and whose reach President Joe Biden is looking to extend.
Ivanka Trump set to testify before Jan. 6 panel: AP sources
Ivanka Trump, former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and among those closest to him during the insurrection at the Capitol, is set to testify Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee, according to three people familiar with the situation.
Judge sentences Ont. man who killed partner and two children to life in prison
A man who viciously attacked and killed a mother and two of her children east of Toronto has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver unveils plan to accommodate population growth through 2050
Nearly three years in the making, the draft Vancouver Plan was released by the city Tuesday.
-
A 16-year-old is living atop a downtown Vancouver flagpole for days. Here's why.
A local 16-year-old is one of five Canadians braving the elements in a campaign pushing for a cure for diabetes.
-
Should Vancouver adopt a 'mansion tax?' Here's what one councillor proposes
A Vancouver councillor is pushing for the city to adopt what she's calling a "mansion tax" - a progressive tax that would impact owners of the city's most expensive properties.
Edmonton
-
More charges announced after 'unprovoked' drive-thru shooting: EPS
Several charges have been laid after a shooting at an Edmonton drive-thru last October.
-
2 dead, 1 injured in south Edmonton single-vehicle crash
A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in south Edmonton.
-
'A threat': Alberta offers $75 bounties for hunting, trapping wild boar
The Alberta government has placed a price on the heads, and more specifically the ears, of wild boar which have now been reported in 28 rural municipalities.
Toronto
-
Ontario PCs to increase minimum wage to $15.50 if re-elected in June
The Ontario Progressive Conservative government has said that if they are re-elected in June, they will raise the minimum wage by another 50 cents.
-
Toronto police's financial crimes unit to investigate former union head Jerry Dias
Toronto police says it is investigating the former president of Canada's largest private sector union after the union handed over money he allegedly accepted from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits he promoted to members.
-
Ontario to soon offer fourth COVID vaccine doses to 60+, minister says
Ontario plans to soon start offering fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to residents aged 60 and older, the province's health minister said on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian seriously injured in Beltline hit-and-run
Calgary police are investigating after a pedestrian was badly injured in a hit-and-run in the Beltline on Tuesday.
-
Kenney's approval rating falls below 30%: ThinkHQ poll
Days before UCP members vote in a leadership review, Premier Jason Kenney's approval rating has fallen below 30 per cent, suggests a new poll released Tuesday by ThinkHQ.
-
Jurassic Quest dinosaur exhibit stops in Calgary this weekend
The animatronic visitors are coming to the city as part of Jurassic Quest, a travelling exhibit that hasn't been to Calgary since 2019.
Montreal
-
Quebec extends COVID-19 mask mandate until April 30
The Quebec government is extending the province's mask mandate until April 30.
-
COVID-19 in Quebec: Hospitalizations up by 72 with 31 new deaths
Hospitalizations are continuing to spike in Quebec, with an increase of 72 reported Tuesday by the province.
-
Bill 96: Quebec Liberals request withdrawal of CEGEP French course amendment
As part of legislation aimed at reinforcing language laws in Quebec, the amendment would require students at English CEGEPs to take three core courses in French in order to graduate.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. extends mask mandate to April 28; one new death reported
Islanders will have to wear their masks indoors for a little while longer. P.E.I. Premier Dennis King made the announcement during a news conference in Charlottetown Tuesday.
-
Body of missing N.B. man found; police investigating death as a homicide
The disappearance of a New Brunswick man is now being investigated as a homicide after his body was found last week.
-
N.B. RCMP takes over investigation into teen's disappearance, homicide
The RCMP is taking over an investigation into the homicide of a New Brunswick teenager who was reported missing almost a year ago.
Winnipeg
-
25 years since Manitoba's 1997 blizzard and the Flood of the Century
It was 25 years ago today a massive blizzard hit southern Manitoba – the catalyst for the Flood of the Century.
-
Provinces should prep to offer 2nd COVID-19 booster shots: vaccine panel
Provinces and territories should quickly get ready to offer fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks starting with people over the age of 80 and long-term care residents, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended Tuesday.
-
Mall security guard's vehicle jumped on, carjacked during patrol: WPS
A 21-year-old woman is facing charges after police say a security guard at CF Polo Park had his vehicle stolen during overnight patrol.
Kitchener
-
'The greatest player that I’ve ever been around': UW quarterback garners NFL interest
Four months after being named the most outstanding football player in U Sports, University of Waterloo quarterback Tre Ford is looking to parlay his final season with the Warriors into a shot at the National Football League.
-
Lee Fairclough reflects on her time as Waterloo-Wellington's COVID-19 hospital lead
Lee Fairclough has resigned as president of St. Mary’s General Hospital, and as the hospital lead for Waterloo-Wellington's COVID-19 response. She spoke with CTV’s Krista Simpson about her reflections on the pandemic and what's next.
-
Wilmot council defers decision on proposed gravel pit
Residents in Wilmot Township spoke out against a proposed gravel pit at Monday night's council meeting.
Regina
-
Court to hear opening remarks, first witnesses in Dillon Whitehawk first-degree murder trial
Crown prosecutors are expected to call their first witness to the stand in a weeks-long murder trial of a man accused of two shooting deaths in late 2019.
-
More than half of Sask. nurses surveyed are considering leaving the profession: union poll
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) found many of its members are working short-staffed and are considering leaving the profession, in its annual survey.
-
'It's all great memories': Sask. high school uncovers 27-year-old forgotten time capsule
A time capsule created in 1995 by students from a Moose Jaw, Sask. high school was recently discovered 18 years after it was intended to be opened.
Barrie
-
Ontario reports 38 per cent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in last seven days
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,091 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 173 patients in intensive care.
-
Stayner man who turned his car 'into a weapon' sentenced
A Stayner man who ran over another man over a cannabis debt nearly four years ago was sentenced in a Barrie courtroom on Tuesday.
-
Chapman's donates medical supplies to the war in Ukraine.
It's not just ice cream leaving the Chapman's Ice Cream factory.Several pallets of medical supplies are on the way to the areas of Ukraine needing them most as the local dessert producer continues to send support to the front lines.
Saskatoon
-
Failed Saskatoon real estate company was using 'new money to pay old money': lawyer
A Saskatoon lawyer representing people affected by a Saskatoon real estate firm's shutdown said he 'immediately became concerned' after he took a peek under the hood of the company.
-
Sask. man's 'priceless' Wayne Gretzky collection taken in theft
Collectors are being asked to watch for items stolen from a large collection of hockey memorabilia in Saskatchewan.
-
More than half of Sask. nurses surveyed are considering leaving the profession: union poll
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) found many of its members are working short-staffed and are considering leaving the profession, in its annual survey.
Northern Ontario
-
Overcrowded animal shelter in Sudbury can't take in any more dogs
The City of Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter is in need of people willing to adopt a dog, with the shelter unable to take in any more homeless pups.
-
Fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
Officials with M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island say one person has been killed in another shooting involving non-band members.
-
Suspended driver was impaired, had drugs in vehicle, police in West Nipissing say
A suspended driver arrested on Highway 17 on Monday in West Nipissing was impaired and had drugs and cash in the vehicle, Ontario Provincial Police say.