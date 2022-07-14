'We are all very scared': Search for missing Port Alberni woman enters second week

'We are all very scared': Search for missing Port Alberni woman enters second week

Amber Manthorne is described as a white woman with a slim build who stands roughly five feet tall with blonde hair. (Facebook/Amber Dawn Grace) Amber Manthorne is described as a white woman with a slim build who stands roughly five feet tall with blonde hair. (Facebook/Amber Dawn Grace)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers

A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario