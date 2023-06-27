'We all just want answers': It's been 21 years since Lisa Marie Young disappeared from Nanaimo

Lisa Marie Young went missing in the early morning of June 30, 2002, in Nanaimo. (Lisa Marie Young Facebook Group) Lisa Marie Young went missing in the early morning of June 30, 2002, in Nanaimo. (Lisa Marie Young Facebook Group)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario