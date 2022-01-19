Warrants issued for Nanaimo assault suspect who skipped court appearance

Mounties describe Anderson as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5' 10" and weighs 175 pounds, according to police, who provided a recent photo of him in their release. (Nanaimo RCMP) Mounties describe Anderson as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5' 10" and weighs 175 pounds, according to police, who provided a recent photo of him in their release. (Nanaimo RCMP)

