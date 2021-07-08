VICTORIA -- Community advisories have been posted after wild animals were spotted in Nanaimo and Saanich.

The City of Nanaimo is warning of a cougar sighting in Buttertubs Marsh Park Thursday morning. The city asks that people use caution if they visit the park.

"Parks crews will be placing signage at the entrances to the park," said the city in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Saanich police are asking residents to be mindful of a black bear that was spotted in the Elk Lake area on Wednesday evening.

Police say the bear was first spotted near the intersection of the Patricia Bay Highway and Sayward Road late Wednesday afternoon.

It was last seen around 6 p.m. eating berries near the Elk Lake Baptist Church on the northbound side of the highway.

"If spotted please keep your distance," said police in a release on Wednesday.