Warming shelters open in Victoria as temperatures dip below freezing
Extra warming shelters are open in Victoria on Tuesday with temperatures predicted to hit lows of -4 C.
A daytime warning centre is open at the James Bay United Church, at 511 Michigan St., from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Pets are allowed at the church as long as they're well behaved, and snacks will be provided.
Meanwhile, an overnight shelter space is open at the Salvation Army A.R.C. at 525 Johnson Street Tuesday night.
The overnight shelter is open from 8:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., and soup will be provided "until it runs out" beginning at 8:30 p.m.
Cereal or porridge is also available Wednesday morning. However, pets and shopping carts are not allowed at the overnight shelter, according to the Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness.
Outside of Victoria, the Sooke Shelter at 6750 West Coast Rd. will be open with five mats available Tuesday night. The shelter is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and pets and shopping carts are permitted. Meals and snacks will also be provided.
The coalition adds that an extreme weather alert is in effect for Greater Victoria, which allows police to assist people who are at risk because of extreme weather.
The latest updates on the extreme weather alert can be found on the Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness website.
Environment Canada has not posted a weather alert for the region as of early Tuesday afternoon.
