VICTORIA -- A wanted man who led Victoria police on a foot chase Tuesday had his escape plans thwarted by uneven terrain near the Gorge Waterway.

Victoria police say officers spotted the man around noon in the 100-block of Gorge Road East.

The man, who was wanted on multiple warrants for breach of probation related to domestic violence, was riding his bike, according to police.

When the officers told him they were placing him under arrest, he reportedly fled from police on his bicycle, before eventually abandoning his bike altogether.

Police say the officers followed the man on foot through a wooded area until they reached the Gorge Waterway estuary, which includes intertidal mud flats.

The chase continued until the man reached knee-deep mud and surrender to police, according to VicPD. He was then arrested without further incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.