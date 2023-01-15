Want to be a lighthouse keeper? Coast Guard launches B.C. hiring process

If the rugged beauty of the remote B.C. coast is calling you, a unique recent job posting may be your way to answer it.

The Canadian Coast Guard recently launched a "selection process" for "assistant lightkeepers" in B.C.

The job posting isn't for a specific location, but rather "an inventory for future vacancies" at lighthouses in remote areas on the B.C. coast, according to the listing.

"As positions become available, applicants who meet the qualifications may be contacted for further assessment," the posting reads.

Those qualifications are fairly basic. Applicants must have experience operating and performing maintenance on mechanical and electrical equipment, experience performing routine maintenance on buildings and grounds, and experience using Microsoft Office.

No educational requirements are listed.

The job does come with some pretty specific conditions of employment, however.

Assistant lightkeepers must pass the Coast Guard's reliability status security clearance and Health Canada medical clearance.

They must also be willing to maintain current certification for first aid and to possess a valid restricted operators certificate (maritime) or higher.

They must be prepared to travel by helicopter and by boat, willing to live in isolated or semi-isolated Crown-owned accommodations, and "willing and able to work shifts in a 24-7 environment in all weather conditions."

Specific duties listed in the job posting include:

Reporting local weather observations to the Coast Guard's Marine Communications and Traffic Services

Relaying radio messages

Grounds maintenance of station

Dipping diesel fuel tanks from atop a ladder

Helping to refuel domestic diesel tanks.

Dipping cisterns of rainwater collection

Scraping and painting buildings, decks, and walkways.

Testing the fire pump and hoses, and checking fire extinguisher

Successful applicants must also be able to depart for a lighthouse from one of five designated points of departure: Victoria, Port Hardy, Tofino, Bella Bella and Prince Rupert.

For their efforts, assistant lightkeepers can expect to be paid $45,241 to $60,707 per year, according to the post.