Walmart prepares to open new store at Victoria's Hillside Shopping Centre

Walmart Canada is preparing to open its third Greater Victoria location at the Hillside Shopping Centre this spring.

New signage at the 139,000-square-foot location was being put up this week.

The store is coming to the former Sears space at the shopping centre. Renovations of the space are currently underway, and the construction has created approximately 200 construction and trade jobs, according to Walmart.

The franchise says it's still in the process of hiring 300 people to staff the new location once it opens.

An exact opening date has not yet been announced, but Walmart Canada says the store will open sometime in "spring 2022."