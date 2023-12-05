Volunteers still needed for Nanaimo food bank this holiday season

The Loaves and Fishes food bank in Nanaimo is looking for more volunteers to get through the holiday season.

Over the next few weeks, they expect 3,500 Christmas hampers will be delivered to clients. That does not include their clients' regular hampers which get distributed weekly.

"We are definitely seeing a higher need this year," says Kate Fisher, volunteer manager for Loaves and Fishes. "In order for us to sort that food and get it out we do need the additional hands."

More than 600 volunteers helped out at the food bank this year, including 200 who help on a weekly basis.

Volunteers are needed to sort food in the warehouse and help out at the 12 distribution centres throughout the city, as well as sort empty containers to return for money.

"We could not do what we do without them and we see our volunteers as an extension of our staff," said Fisher.

Loaves and Fishes is open 364 days a year and only closes on Christmas Day.