VIU partners with island brewery to promote ocean research

Vancouver Island University (VIU) has teamed up with Qualicum Beach brewery Love Shack Libations to create a beer that promotes ocean research and climate change awareness.

Love Shack brewed up a gose-style beer called "There Gose the Ocean" that features the unique ingredient of algae for the partnership.

Algae was added to the beer because VIU's Deep Bay Marine Field Station produces algae in its lab to feed to shellfish larve.

Each bottle of There Gose the Ocean also features a link on its label that directs people to the research that's being done in Deep Bay.

That research includes examining how shellfish adapt to climate change, and training scallops and oysters how to respond to environmental stressors, like marine heat waves and ocean acidification, through breeding.

"Across Canada, we really need to drive home the message quickly that we are experiencing major changes in our local environment and partnering with a brewery to get that message out is invaluable," said Dr. Timothy Green, Canada research chair in shellfish health and genomics at VIU.

The university says that burning fossil fuels creates carbon dioxide which leads to ocean acidification, which in turn makes it harder for shellfish to create their shells.

Green says that, while institutions like VIU publish research papers on climate change, it can be hard to capture the public's attention.

That's why the university is excited to partner with the local brewery to help promote climate change awareness.

There Gose the Ocean will debut at Victoria Beer Week's "Lift Off!" event on May 5, which showcases new beers being made at B.C. breweries.

"I really hope people enjoy it, but I also hope that people will stop and follow the link and see what the VIU research centre is doing to try and help save us," said Love Shack owner Dave Paul.

"Drink beer – save the oceans."