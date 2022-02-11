VIU getting ready to offer first-in-Canada program on psychedelic-assisted therapy
Vancouver Island University is set to become the first accredited university in Canada to launch a psychedelic-assisted therapy course.
The graduate program launches in September through the Faculty of Health and Human Services for health-care professionals.
“It’s a really big deal because it sets the bar for psychedelic-assisted therapies, recognizing that it’s an advanced practice that takes a unique skill set,” says VIU nursing professor Shannon Dames.
One of the program’s registrants is Dr. Laura McLean. She signed up after having tried the therapy herself last summer through Roots to Thrive, which is the eventual practicum site for the course.
“This is the start of a movement,” she says.
The 12-week program through Roots to Thrive has virtual sessions featuring guided conversations and – on three instances – the option of using ketamine. McLean says it helped her let go of fears she didn’t know she had.
“And that cleared up a lot of noise,” she says. “I came out personally with more confidence.”
The curriculum is also delivered in collaboration with VIU’s elder-in-residence Geraldine Manson, Indigenous professionals and cultural safety experts.
The course’s co-developer says the therapy takes a very different approach to mental health.
“It’s essentially a way to access some of those stuck energies or stuck emotions so that we can sit with them, process them, speak to them, soothe them, and then when they’re ready, they depart,” says Dames.
Health-care professionals in the field believe psychedelic-assisted therapy could be especially helpful for people who are struggling with end-of-life distress, PTSD and treatment-resistant mental health issues.
“There’s all this excitement and promise around the field of psychedelic therapies, although there’s lots of research to be done,” says psychiatrist Dr. Susan Abbey.
She’s with Toronto’s University Health Network, which is currently using a $5 million donation from the Nikean Foundation for a first-of-its-kind research centre in Canada.
“Our first project is going to be looking at end-of-life distress and combining psychedelics. There are several studies that show they may be helpful for people with end-of-life distress,” says Abbey.
There are also plans to look at whether therapists need experience using the drug compounds themselves in order to be effective.
“I think the ultimate goal is to really see, ‘Is this actually an effective treatment?’” says Abbey. “Does this really help people? Because there’s so many factors around it.”
VIU’s part-time program runs from September through August. Registration is open for the fall session until March 31 and is designed for health-care providers.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds to eliminate pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers, source says
The federal government is set to eliminate PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians travelling outside of the country, a senior government source tells CTV News.
PM says 'everything' on the table to end blockades following Biden call
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that 'everything'—with the exception of deploying the Canadian Armed Forces—is currently on the table to bring the ongoing protests and blockades set up across the country to an end. Trudeau declined to get into specifics about just how or when the demonstrations will be ceased, citing concerns over a violent outcome.
Premier Ford declares state of emergency in Ontario over blockade; court grants Ambassador Bridge injunction
The Ontario government has invoked new emergency measures by declaring a state of emergency aimed at protesters and ending the blockade at a key border crossing in the province, including stiffer fines and penalties for protesters.
Injunction to end Windsor border protest granted following Ontario court hearing
An injunction to remove protesters blocking traffic to the Ambassador Bridge International border crossing in Windsor, Ont. has been granted following an Ontario Superior Court of Justice hearing on Friday.
Canadians urged to leave Ukraine 'now' amid increasing threat of Russian invasion
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is urging Canadians to leave Ukraine as the threat of a Russian invasion escalates.
TD Bank to hand convoy funds to court as organizers turn to cryptocurrency
The Canadian financial institution has struck another blow against the attempts by the convoy group blockading Ottawa to collect on the millions of dollars it has solicited in online donations.
Airbnb settles $6 million class-action lawsuit, some Canadians eligible for up to $45 credit
Airbnb has a settled a class-action lawsuit for $6 million. Stemming from a Vancouver man’s complaint that service fees made prices higher at checkout than first advertised, the settlement will see the company distribute credits of up to $45 to eligible Canadian customers.
Doug Ford says plan in works to remove Ontario's vaccine passport system
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says plans are in the works to remove the vaccine passport system that requires people to show proof of vaccination when they enter a number of settings.
BREAKING | Canada's Grondin and O'Dine win bronze medal in mixed snowboard cross
Canada's Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine have won the bronze medal in mixed team snowboard cross at the Beijing Olympics.
Vancouver
-
Some provinces loosening COVID-19 health restrictions, but is endemic near?
B.C.’s top doctor has hinted COVID-19 restrictions could be eased in time for Family Day, and some other provinces have already relaxed measures or announced plans to do so soon.
-
17 more deaths in B.C.'s final COVID-19 update of the week
In its final COVID-19 update of the week, the B.C. Ministry of Health announced 17 more deaths Friday, bringing the province's death toll for the pandemic to 2,747.
-
GoFundMe started for B.C. mountain biker who suffered life-altering injuries
The family of a Chilliwack, B.C., mountain biker who took a serious fall Sunday says he’ll likely never walk again.
Edmonton
-
Vaccine passport shut down at Edmonton city council after Alberta ends REP
The City of Edmonton will not implement its own form of the Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) after the province discontinued the proof of vaccine system this week.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 23 deaths Friday as hospitalizations remain high
The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Alberta grew by 23 on Friday, while the province also retroactively set a new pandemic record of infected patients in hospital.
-
City granted noise injunction as police plan for another convoy protest at legislature Saturday
The City of Edmonton was granted an injunction on Friday to give law enforcement more tools to respond to noise complaints during anticipated convoy demonstrations a day later.
Toronto
-
TD Bank to hand convoy funds to court as organizers turn to cryptocurrency
The Canadian financial institution has struck another blow against the attempts by the convoy group blockading Ottawa to collect on the millions of dollars it has solicited in online donations.
-
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl in Mississauga
A 19-year-old man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a young girl in Mississauga last week has been arrested, Peel police say.
-
Feds to eliminate pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers, source says
The federal government is set to eliminate PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians travelling outside of the country, a senior government source tells CTV News.
Calgary
-
'Almost like a pre-COVID game': Flames fans question capacity and voice mask concerns at Saddledome
The Calgary Flames continued their winning ways Thursday night in front of a loud crowd at the Scotiabank Saddledome, but some fans are questioning whether all capacity and masking rules were followed.
-
Calgary elementary school students harassed for wearing masks in park
The Calgary Board of Education is calling on the community to be respectful of the decisions of others as mask rules are set to be relaxed in school environments next week.
-
'Ready to go to jail for what's right': Protesters remain defiant at Coutts, Alta. border blockade
Protesters at a pair of blockades in southern Alberta say they are 'ready to go to jail' rather than give up their fight against pandemic health mandates.
Montreal
-
'They're kids, too': Mother of 16-year-old stabbing victim says she forgives attackers but wants change
What led to a 16-year-old’s fatal stabbing at a school in Montreal’s West Island this week still isn’t clear—at least in terms of what kind of conflict sparked a fight Tuesday among several boys.
-
Black teens launch $150K lawsuit after alleging Montreal police kneeled on their necks
Two Black teenagers who allege Montreal police officers kneeled on their necks during a violent arrest in June 2021 have launched a $150,000 lawsuit against the police service and accused the officers of racial profiling.
-
Man in critical condition after suspected arson in Cote-des-Neiges; woman, 43, arrested
A 43-year-old woman has been arrested over a major fire on Queen Mary St. in Montreal on Thursday that left three people burned, one seriously enough to be in critical condition.
Atlantic
-
Hundreds gather in Fredericton to protest COVID-19 measures
A few hundred people honked horns and waved signs and Canadian flags near the New Brunswick legislature Friday to protest COVID-19 public health measures, during a convoy-style protest inspired by the trucker demonstrations across the country.
-
Halifax police brace for disruptions from planned trucker protest Saturday
Police are appealing for the public's patience as they brace for a 'freedom convoy' scheduled to hit downtown Halifax on Saturday.
-
Nova Scotia reports first COVID-19 related death involving child
For the first time, health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the death of a child related to COVID-19.
Winnipeg
-
Protesters in Downtown Winnipeg plan to stay put despite provincial plan to end mandates
Despite plans from the province to lift all restrictions by mid-March, organizers of the protest in Downtown Winnipeg say they are sticking around for the long haul.
-
Manitoba ending all COVID-19 restrictions by March 15
Manitoba has announced it is speeding up the relaxing of public health orders in the province, with a plan to have all orders in the province, including proof of vaccination requirements and the mask mandate, removed by March 15.
-
Excitement to cautious concern: Manitoba's plan to lift restrictions gets mixed reactions
Manitoba's plan to lift restrictions by mid-March is drawing mixed reactions – with some industries calling it a monumental move, while others are calling for a cautious reopening.
Kitchener
-
How to administer a COVID-19 rapid test: new recommendation
New guidance has been provided by the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table on a “better approach” when doing a rapid antigen test on yourself or your child. It suggested to combine oral and nasal swabs for each test.
-
COVID-19 decline slowing in Waterloo Region; hospitals remain under pressure
Waterloo Region’s top doctor said the decline of COVID-19 in the area’s wastewater signal has slowed or plateaued in recent days.
-
Injunction to end Windsor border protest granted following Ontario court hearing
An injunction to remove protesters blocking traffic to the Ambassador Bridge International border crossing in Windsor, Ont. has been granted following an Ontario Superior Court of Justice hearing on Friday.
Regina
-
Sask. premier asks protesters not to block border crossings during planned weekend demonstrations
Saskatchewan's premier is asking protesters not to block border crossings during demonstrations planned for the weekend.
-
City of Regina to remove all public health measures alongside province
Regina city council voted in favour of lifting all COVID-19 public health measures along with the provincial government.
-
Former Olympian Elvis Stojko to help close out Regina's Frost Festival
Former Olympic figure skater Elvis Stojko will be helping close out Regina’s Frost Festival with a performance at Mosaic Stadium.
Barrie
-
Wasaga Beach, Ont., abduction victim's ex-boyfriend charged with criminal harassment
The lawyer representing the family of a woman abducted from a Wasaga Beach home by three men last month said her ex-boyfriend faces a criminal harassment charge.
-
Police investigate robbery at Circle K on Bayfield Street in Barrie
Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store in Barrie on Friday afternoon.
-
Home security footage catches Barrie porch pirate
Home security video appears to show a porch pirate in Barrie's east end.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert man faces murder charge in 13-month-old son's death
A Prince Albert man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 13-month-old son.
-
Saskatoon mayor says Loblaw has confirmed it won't prevent another grocer from replacing Extra Foods
Mayor Charlie Clark says he has "received confirmation" Loblaw will not prevent another grocer from moving into the Broadway neighbourhood after Extra Foods closes.
-
Saskatoon man calls on city to clean up mess left behind by snow graders
A Saskatoon man is blaming city crews for leaving him with nowhere to go Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
City reports progress in getting Sudbury's homeless into housing
Those who work with vulnerable people in Greater Sudbury say steady progress has been made getting people out of the elements, but acknowledge there is still a lot of work to do.
-
Sault police warn drivers to slow down following complaints from crossing guards
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says complaints from crossing guards around the city are piling up, with reports that drivers aren't adhering to their stop signs.
-
North Bay meat processing plant looks to build abattoir, create 150 new jobs
A company called Canada Meat Group is looking to expand its North Bay operations.