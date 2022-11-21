VIU fundraising for nutritious meals for students

Vancouver Island University is looking for the community's support to help provide nutritious meals to students.

From now until Nov. 29, or Giving Tuesday, VIU is hosting its "give a meal program" for financially-strapped students.

The online campaign focuses on supporting students who are struggling to afford healthy meals with rising inflation.

"One of the first areas that seems to go by the wayside when you're trying to save money and pay rent or pay your tuition is nutrition," said Richard Horbachewski, executive director of the VIU Foundation.

"We all know nutrition plays a critical role when it comes to academic success," he said.

The "give a meal program" is part of the university's Giving Tuesday campaign, which ends at midnight on Nov. 29.

The campaign also includes fundraising for scholarships, emergency bursaries, and international student support.

The goal this year is to raise $350,000 through the Giving Tuesday campaign, which can be found on the VIU website.

Giving Tuesday is a global initiative that encourages people to donate to charitable groups. It occurs the day after U.S. Thanksgiving each year.