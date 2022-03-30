'Visions in Wood': Vancouver Island woodworkers showcase their art
The Vancouver Island Woodworkers' Guild is putting on its first in-person show in four years at the Arts Centre at the Cedar Hill Rec Centre.
“Visions in Wood 2022 – Nine Lives Edition” has a bit of a cat theme for two reasons; one is the guild’s excitement to be back and the other is the large paintings by Susan Baker that adorn the gallery walls, along with other notable cat themed woodworking pieces.
The exhibit features some impressive pieces, from wooden bottle stops to bookcases, with intricate inlaid wood details that are sure to leave visitors wondering how they did it.
The gallery experience is one of immersion in art, furniture and accent pieces made by local craftspeople, with a focus on using local wood.
“You’ll see a real variety of woodworking that goes from functional, kitchen-type items to very high-end design cabinetry and seating,” says Phil Makin, the show committee co-chair for The Vancouver Island Woodworkers' Guild.
“A lot of it bridges art and function; there is a lot of eye-candy to have a look at.”
Thousands of hours of work have been spent creating the masterpieces, some of which are for sale.
A separate display case containing smaller items is also part of the show and features everything from wooden cars to jewelry boxes and wooden tools.
The guild is a registered non-profit organization with over 40 years of history in the region. It has roughly 145 members, both professional and non-professional.
The goals of the guild are the promotion of woodworking and the appreciation of fine craftsmanship in the southern Vancouver Island region.
“Visions in Wood 2022” also highlights the guild’s community programs, including:
- Wood Recovery: Western Canada's largest urban wood recovery program makes something out of what is usually just firewood
- Toys for Kids: A holiday initiative that makes the season a little brighter for local kids that could use a little help
- Wood for Schools: High school student projects made with wood donated to the high school shop programs in Greater Victoria
- Support for the Fine Furniture Program at Camosun College: The guild provides financial support for the program in the form of donated wood, a student bursary and a best of show award. Interesting student chair models will be on display at the show.
“As the veil of COVID appears to be lifting with restrictions lessening, we are thrilled to be back at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre for this in-person event,” says guild president Neil Bosdet.
“Visions in Wood filled up quickly months ago, so expect to see some lovely and inspired work. We truly hope many will be able to visit the show and be inspired themselves."
The Visions in Wood exhibit is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from March 30 to April 17 at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre.
A knowledgeable show ambassador will be on hand to answer any questions the public may have about the pieces or the guild.
“It’s so beautiful to look at, everyone has their own interpretation of beauty,” says Makin. “I really believe you will find people will walk out of here saying, ‘Wow, there are some really cool things in there.’”
For more information, visit the Vancouver Island Woodworkers' Guild website.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CTV NEWS IN ROME | Why the meeting with Pope Francis is a historic one for First Nations
Survivors of residential school institutions will meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican Thursday. The First Nation delegation led by the Assembly of First Nations will have one-hour with him.
CTV NEWS IN ROME | Former AFN regional chief believes papal apology is important for Catholics too
Former Assembly of First Nations Manitoba regional chief Ken Young believes an apology from Pope Francis for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system is important for Catholics as well.
CTV NEWS IN ROME | Here are two times a pope has apologized in recent history
After past apologies to Irish children and Indigenous peoples in South America for suffering at the hands of the Catholic Church, some are hopeful that Pope Francis may offer an official apology to survivors of Canada’s residential schools.
CTV NEWS IN ROME | A forensic anthropologist on the difficulties of identifying human remains
As Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation takes the first steps to tackle the idea of identifying the children buried at the former Kamloops Residential School in British Columbia, a forensic anthropologist says it will be a process that needs to be handled carefully.
Chris Rock, back on stage, briefly addresses Will Smith's Oscars slap
Comedian Chris Rock, returning to the stage Wednesday for the first time since being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, received several standing ovations at a sold-out show in Boston before he even told one joke.
Sixth wave was 'guaranteed' after mask mandates dropped, experts say
As officials in Ontario and Quebec report the provinces have entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts say the rise in infections was inevitable as health authorities removed restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting because of health condition
Bruce Willis is suffering from a medical condition that is affecting his cognitive abilities and will be taking a break from acting, his family shared Wednesday.
What is aphasia? Bruce Willis' diagnosis, explained
Aphasia is a language problem that masks a person's inherent competence. Someone with aphasia might have trouble communicating opinions, feelings, thoughts and emotions, leading to them speaking in short sentences that are difficult or impossible to understand. It is often caused by a stroke.
White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military's poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.
Vancouver
-
Cyclists worry ICBC has no financial incentive to fault drivers who hit them
Several cyclists have come forward to CTV News questioning the way ICBC decides who is at fault in collisions between cars and bikes.
-
Vancouver's controversial 25-cent cup fee amended, but bylaw still divides council
Customers with coupons or loyalty reward points good for free beverages no longer have to pay a quarter for a non-reusable cup in Vancouver.
-
Global first: B.C. government unveils UNDRIP action plan
From creating new institutions to renaming communities, B.C. has unveiled an action plan for upholding the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
Edmonton
-
5 taken to hospital after west Edmonton apartment fire, 1 person in critical condition: AHS
Five people are in hospital after a fire at a west Edmonton apartment building Wednesday night.
-
COVID-19 transmission increase in Alberta 'not unexpected,' Copping says
The province updated its data on Wednesday and Health Minister Jason Copping focused on two leading indicators: positivity rate and wastewater.
-
Man tased, then shot dead by 4 Edmonton police officers had 3 'firearms': ASIRT
A 55-year-old man was tased twice by Edmonton police before four officers shot and killed him last week, investigators revealed Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
-
One female dead after vehicle goes over escarpment in Hamilton
One female occupant has been pronounced dead after a vehicle drove off an escarpment in Hamilton Wednesday evening.
-
Ontario extends free rapid tests at pharmacies and grocery stores
As health experts declare Ontario is in the middle of a sixth wave of the pandemic, the province is extending its free rapid test program at select pharmacies and grocery stores.
Calgary
-
Alberta's COVID-19 levels in wastewater on the rise as BA.2 variant now dominant strain
Data from wastewater collection throughout Alberta shows a steady increase in cases of COVID-19.
-
'Shock and disappointment': Scarboro United Church speaks out after weekend vandalism
Members of a Calgary church that was defaced by vandals over the weekend are speaking out.
-
Council approves tax hikes for 2022
City council finalized property tax hikes for 2022 at its meeting Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec officially enters sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic: INSPQ
With mounting COVID-19 cases in recent days and another rise in hospitalization, Quebec's public health institute has declared a sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
'Star Wars Kid' reflects on his 2003 viral video, the media circus and human nature
Ghyslain Raza could never have imagined the short clip he made in 2003 in high school would become the viral 'Star Wars Kid' viral video. He hopes now that a new doc about his experience inspires dialogue, empathy and compassion.
-
Quebec health minister opens door to reconsidering shelved Dawson College expansion
After announcing the province's plans to usher in major health-care reform on Tuesday, Health Minister Christian Dubé said in an interview on The Elias Makos Show on CJAD 800 that he is open to reconsidering the government's Dawson decision.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: New details about second day of killing rampage revealed
The morning after a gunman murdered 13 people in northern Nova Scotia, the RCMP were unaware he had resumed his killing until frantic 911 calls started coming in from two locations shortly after 9:30 a.m.
-
Five cases of COVID-19 reported at Nova Scotia Legislature
Four sittings into the spring session at the Nova Scotia Legislature and already there are multiple cases of COVID-19 confirmed inside Province House.
-
N.B. People's Alliance party folds, MLAs Austin and Conroy join PC government
The opposition People's Alliance of New Brunswick party is no more and its two elected members say they're joining the governing Progressive Conservatives.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba boosting surgical and diagnostic capacity but not committing to timeframe to clear backlog
The Manitoba government is taking steps to improve access to health-care in the province, including increasing orthopedic surgeries at Concordia Hospital to help those who need hip and knee surgeries.
-
Winnipeg garden centre’s blue and yellow rose fundraiser helping Ukraine
An idea to support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion has blossomed at a Winnipeg garden centre, which is now scrambling to keep up with the outpouring of generosity.
-
Sixth wave was 'guaranteed' after mask mandates dropped, experts say
As officials in Ontario and Quebec report the provinces have entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts say the rise in infections was inevitable as health authorities removed restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Kitchener
-
Federal review threatens Flair Airlines' licence
The popular carrier, which the region credits with boosting traffic at the Region of Waterloo International Airport is facing turbulence as to whether or not it is Canadian controlled.
-
A higher calling: Waterloo region churches sell land to build housing
As the cost of finding a place to live in Waterloo region sky rockets, several local churches are adding to the housing stock.
-
Waterloo Region's largest mass vaccination clinic closes
Healthcare workers and officials gathered for one final huddle at the Pinebush vaccination clinic in Cambridge on Wednesday.
Regina
-
2nd teen charged in murder of 16-year-old girl: Regina police
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of a teenage girl in November, Regina police said in a news release.
-
Saskatchewan woman who starved girl to death granted supervised community visits
A Saskatchewan woman who was found guilty of starving to death a girl in her care and abusing the girl's sister has been granted escorted temporary absences from a British Columbia prison.
-
Accidental fires in abandoned buildings raise issues over homelessness
Concerns were raised in the Legislature Wednesday over the number of burned houses in inner city neighbourhoods.
Barrie
-
New foreign homebuyer tax could impact Simcoe Muskoka market
The province is attempting to fix the housing crisis that has seen record-breaking sale prices in Simcoe Muskoka in recent years, which ultimately pushed out first-time homebuyers.
-
Ukrainian family flees war for safety in Barrie, Ont.
A Barrie, Ont. man's family escaped their home in Ukraine when it was no longer an option to stay and travelled to the safety of his home.
-
Missing Newmarket man's body recovered from canal
Police confirm they found the body of a missing man while raking a canal in Newmarket.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation honours RCMP for drug bust in community
Chiefs from across the province are recognizing the work of Spiritwood RCMP as they crackdown on drug dealers on Witchekan Lake First Nation.
-
White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military's poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.
-
Saskatoon food bank seeing 'very high' increase of food insecurity due to inflation
With the rise in food costs across the country, the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre says food insecurity has become “very high” in the city and area.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury wedding planner switches gears to help Ukraine
With more than 20 years of experience planning weddings, Sudburian Bill McElree is switching gears: he’s planning a gala to help Ukraine.
-
New signage at Elliot Lake hospital hopes to make facility more welcoming
The facade of St. Joseph's General Hospital in Elliot Lake is undergoing a bit of a facelift these days. New signs are being implemented both in and on the outside of the building with translations in French and Anishinaabe.
-
Timmins Chamber of Commerce puts its historic building up for sale
If you take a long, hard look at the Timmins Chamber of Commerce building, you can see it resembles a house.