'Visions in Wood': Vancouver Island woodworkers showcase their art

The Vancouver Island Woodworkers' Guild is putting on its first in-person show in four years at the Arts Centre at the Cedar Hill Rec Centre.

“Visions in Wood 2022 – Nine Lives Edition” has a bit of a cat theme for two reasons; one is the guild’s excitement to be back and the other is the large paintings by Susan Baker that adorn the gallery walls, along with other notable cat themed woodworking pieces.

The exhibit features some impressive pieces, from wooden bottle stops to bookcases, with intricate inlaid wood details that are sure to leave visitors wondering how they did it.

The gallery experience is one of immersion in art, furniture and accent pieces made by local craftspeople, with a focus on using local wood.

“You’ll see a real variety of woodworking that goes from functional, kitchen-type items to very high-end design cabinetry and seating,” says Phil Makin, the show committee co-chair for The Vancouver Island Woodworkers' Guild.

“A lot of it bridges art and function; there is a lot of eye-candy to have a look at.”

Thousands of hours of work have been spent creating the masterpieces, some of which are for sale.

A separate display case containing smaller items is also part of the show and features everything from wooden cars to jewelry boxes and wooden tools.

The guild is a registered non-profit organization with over 40 years of history in the region. It has roughly 145 members, both professional and non-professional.

The goals of the guild are the promotion of woodworking and the appreciation of fine craftsmanship in the southern Vancouver Island region.

“Visions in Wood 2022” also highlights the guild’s community programs, including:

Wood Recovery: Western Canada's largest urban wood recovery program makes something out of what is usually just firewood

Toys for Kids: A holiday initiative that makes the season a little brighter for local kids that could use a little help

Wood for Schools: High school student projects made with wood donated to the high school shop programs in Greater Victoria

Support for the Fine Furniture Program at Camosun College: The guild provides financial support for the program in the form of donated wood, a student bursary and a best of show award. Interesting student chair models will be on display at the show.

“As the veil of COVID appears to be lifting with restrictions lessening, we are thrilled to be back at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre for this in-person event,” says guild president Neil Bosdet.

“Visions in Wood filled up quickly months ago, so expect to see some lovely and inspired work. We truly hope many will be able to visit the show and be inspired themselves."

The Visions in Wood exhibit is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from March 30 to April 17 at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre.

A knowledgeable show ambassador will be on hand to answer any questions the public may have about the pieces or the guild.

“It’s so beautiful to look at, everyone has their own interpretation of beauty,” says Makin. “I really believe you will find people will walk out of here saying, ‘Wow, there are some really cool things in there.’”

For more information, visit the Vancouver Island Woodworkers' Guild website.