Virgin Radio Victoria host runs 300 kilometres in a month to raise money for Movember

Virgin Mornings Victoria radio host Johnny Novak registered as a "Mo Bro" in 2022, something he said he has done for over a decade. Virgin Mornings Victoria radio host Johnny Novak registered as a "Mo Bro" in 2022, something he said he has done for over a decade.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario