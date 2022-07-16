VIIMCU investigating overnight homicide in Duncan

VIIMCU investigating overnight homicide in Duncan

RCMP

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Wildfire rages in France; fire pilot killed in Portugal

Strong winds and hot, dry weather frustrated French firefighters' efforts Saturday to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region for a fifth straight day, one of several wildfires scorching Europe this week.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario