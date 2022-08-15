View Royal farm receives Century Award for 100 years on Vancouver Island

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham speaks during a press conference in the press gallery at the Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday June 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham speaks during a press conference in the press gallery at the Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday June 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario