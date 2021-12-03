Victoria Women's Transition House desperately needs donors for its Christmas Hamper program

Victoria -

With more clients than ever before, the Victoria Women's Transition House Society (VWTH) is putting out a plea for help with its Christmas Hamper program.

Demand is up 30 per cent this year for the society's gift card hampers, which help women and their families to buy food and presents of their choice during the holiday season.

The transition house needs to fill at least 60 hampers for the holiday season and is about half way there.

Typically, a family will receive a minimum $100 gift card for groceries and approximately $50 to $100 per person for gifts.

Transition house clients who have accessed services in the past year are eligible for the donations.

“For women and women with children who are impacted and directly affected and fleeing intimate partner violence and abuse, it is an extremely difficult time,” says Susan Howard, development and communications director for the Victoria Women's Transition House Society.

“So to receive a Christmas hamper from caring folks in the community, it is enormously impactful.”

The society matches people and groups who sign up to be hamper donors with families and individuals from its pool of clients, which includes single women, mothers with children of all ages, and older women.

Donors can complete an online hamper application form. After receiving a form, VWTH contacts the donor to provide additional information about matched client/family, their Christmas wish list and program guidelines.

Christmas hampers need to be filled by the end of next week, Friday, Dec. 10.

In the past year, the Victoria Women’s Transition House has received over 3,000 calls to its crisis line as more and more women and their children seek help.

If you are impacted by domestic violence or abuse, you are encouraged to call their 24-Hour Crisis and Information Line at (250) 385-6611.

If you want to donate a Christmas hamper or want more information, visit the Victoria Women’s Transition House website or Facebook page.