Victoria woman killed in ATV crash on Mount Washington

A 33-year-old Victoria woman is dead after a rollover ATV crash on Mount Washington.

First responders were called to a trail near Nordic Drive and the Strathcona Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police, paramedics and firefighters located the crash site with the help of locals who were already on scene.

Comox Valley RCMP Staff-Sgt. Troy Beauregard says bystanders and first responders attempted to resuscitate the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man from the Mount Washington area was also riding the ATV and sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Police are still investigating the collision but do not believe there was any criminality involved, Beauregard said.