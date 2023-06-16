Victoria winners of $35M Lotto Max jackpot announced

Victoria's newest multimillionaires were introduced by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation on Friday.

Lahsen Rezrazi and Debbie Ramsay are preparing to celebrate their wedding anniversary after winning $35 million in last week's Lotto Max jackpot draw.

The couple say they play the lottery at least twice a week and despite their win, they already have tickets for tonight's $50-million Lotto Max jackpot draw.

The pair said they bought their winning ticket at a Quality Foods grocery store in View Royal.

"On the way to pick up Debbie from work, I stopped by a Save-On-Foods to get milk and cream," said Rezrazi.

"Then I thought I would check my lottery tickets. I won $10, a free play, and the last ticket I scanned said $35 million."

They intend to buy a house near the ocean and travel across the country, Ramsay said.

Rezrazi wants to buy a Mercedes camper van and the couple will share the newfound wealth with family.

"We’re going to go surprise relatives at the door to give them money," said Ramsay. "Helping family is the biggest thing for us, and we can’t wait to see their faces."

The pair matched all seven Lotto Max numbers to claim the top prize.

A winning ticket purchased in Ontario matched the same numbers, with both tickets splitting the $70-million grand prize that was drawn on June 6.

This year, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $130 million from Lotto Max, according to the lottery corporation.