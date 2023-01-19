Victoria Whisky Festival returns after 3-year hiatus

The Victoria Whisky Festival is returning this weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The festival celebrates all things whisky through awards, tastings and master classes held at the Hotel Grand Pacific.

Fifty distilleries from 11 countries will be in attendance, showing off more than 200 drams.

The event starts Thursday with the Canadian Whisky Awards recognizing the very best whisky makers and innovators from across the country.

"The industry has come a long way in the last few years and it’s reflected in both the calibre of submissions and the range of expressions," said Davin de Kergommeaux, chairman of the judges and author of "Canadian Whisky: The New Portable Expert."

"In addition to their core range of whiskies, distilleries are producing small batches and limited releases, offering an amazing range of regional profiles," he said. "The world has noticed and Canadian whisky’s global fan base is growing."

This year, festival events include grand tastings, masterclasses, consumer tasting and a special tasting and movie event.

Distilleries from Scotland, Ireland, England, Canada, the United States, Japan, Taiwan, India, Finland, Switzerland and France will have whisky makers, distillery managers and international brand ambassadors representing their offerings.

"We are seeing more out-of-town attendees than ever before," said festival co-organizer Frank Hudson.

"People have been looking forward to this festival for three years and they are ready to come back," he said.

A limited selection of festival packages are still available through the Strath’s Dram Association’s website.

Proceeds from the festival are donated to charitable organizations including The T.L.C. Fund for Kids and Victoria Crime Stoppers.

More information about the event can be found on the Victoria Whisky Festival website.