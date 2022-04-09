Victoria welcomes Canada's major first cruise ship in 2 years to B.C.
For the first time in more than two years, a large cruise ship has docked in Canadian waters.
Locals in Victoria gathered to welcome Holland America's Koningsdam and its more than 1,200 passengers to the city's cruise ship dock at Ogden Point Saturday morning.
Visitors and residents alike told CTV News the kickoff of cruise ship season is welcome after two years of COVID-19-related restrictions.
"For me it just represents a real return to something normal and positive," said Nancy Schrader, a resident of Victoria's James Bay neighbourhood who celebrated her 20-year wedding anniversary aboard the Koningsdam three years ago.
"It is absolute proof of renewal to see this here," added her husband James Gannon.
Businesses in Victoria's hard-hit tourism and hospitality industries have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the first of more than 350 cruise ships scheduled to visit the city between now and November.
"I actually choked up a little bit seeing the ship coming in," said Alan Thilmot, manager of Victoria Pedicab Company.
Over the last two years, because of a lack of tourists caused by the pandemic, Thilmot's business has gone from 28 bicycle-based cabs on the road down to just three.
Now, he's in the process of rehiring staff.
"It's going to be a great summer," he said.
The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority estimates large vessels will bring roughly 780,000 visitors to the city this year. In the past, cruise ship visitors have been estimated to bring roughly $140 million into the local economy.
"To see the Koningsdam just off the breakwater was just a great sight and it's been a long time coming and it was just a fantastic feeling," said Ian Robertson, CEO of the GVHA.
For all that the ship's arrival brought feelings of relief and normalcy, however, the spectre of the pandemic remained.
All passengers and crew members on vessels docking in Canada are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and the federal government has strict safety protocols in place for cruise lines.
Canada is also in the midst of a resurgence of coronavirus transmission, fuelled by a combination of relaxed public health orders and the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.
The Koningsdam wasn't meant to be the first ship to arrive in Victoria this year. Princess Cruises called off the arrival of its ship the Caribbean Princess, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday.
The ship is currently dry docked in Oregon for maintenance, and the company said the decision to skip visits to Victoria and Vancouver was made to allow more time to prepare for the vessel's extended dry dock stay.
The Caribbean Princess was also listed as "Orange status" on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control website, meaning there were enough cases of COVID-19 on board to prompt an investigation.
The Koningsdam arrived in Victoria listed as "Green status," meaning there are no reported cases of COVID-19 or similar illness on board.
"The fact that our first ship here today is a code green - meaning all clear for covid - is a great sign," said B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming on Saturday.
"It's probably not going to be like that on every visit, but let's hope it's like that for the vast majority of them."
With files from CTV Vancouver Island's Anna McMillan
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds announce additional measures for refugees fleeing Ukraine
The federal government has announced additional measures to help refugees trying to flee Ukraine and come to Canada, including chartered flights and temporary hotel accommodations.
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
Pakistan's embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote
Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no-confidence vote early Sunday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him.
Live updates: Kyiv suburb's residents line up for food
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Associated Press on Saturday that he is committed to seeking peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world.
'I finally felt seen:' New movie tells the story of wife's efforts to clear Steven Truscott's name
The story of the fight to clear Steven Truscott’s name is now being told on the big screen – but this time it's from his wife's perspective.
'A brutal murder': Father of Indian international student shot and killed in Toronto speaks out
Jitesh Vasudev said his 21-year-old son Kartik had dreamed of coming to Canada to work and study before he arrived in Toronto earlier this year.
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
2 men released without charges after shootings near Halifax prompted emergency alert
Two men who were arrested in connection with shooting incidents in the Preston, N.S., area on Friday have been released without charges.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver’s Chinatown lions vandalized once again
The stone lions guarding the gate to Vancouver’s Chinatown were vandalized Friday night, their eyes covered with brightly coloured paint.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | South Surrey shooting victim has died, IHIT says, sharing his identity
A man shot at a South Surrey home in the early hours of Wednesday morning has died, homicide investigators confirmed Saturday.
-
Stolen B.C. search and rescue truck recovered, team says
A truck stolen from a search and rescue team in Williams Lake, B.C. last weekend has been found, but it could still be some time before it returns to service.
Edmonton
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
'Not going to settle these divisions': Political scientists react to Kenney's leadership review speech
For two Alberta political scientists, Premier Jason Kenney's speech to United Conservative party members as the leadership contest begins may not have done enough to help sway undecided voters his way.
-
Warrants issued for man wanted in connection to shooting near Mill Woods school
The Edmonton Police Service says a 23-year-old man is wanted on multiple province-wide arrest warrants connected to a Thursday shooting in Mill Woods.
Toronto
-
'A brutal murder': Father of Indian international student shot and killed in Toronto speaks out
Jitesh Vasudev said his 21-year-old son Kartik had dreamed of coming to Canada to work and study before he arrived in Toronto earlier this year.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
Calgary
-
Man charged in connection with indecent exposure incident
Police say a man has been charged in connection with an incident where he exposed himself to a woman on a southwest Calgary street.
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
Montreal
-
After three possible femicides, Quebec expert says more drastic measures needed to reduce violence against women
Those who study the issue feel Quebec needs to do more work earlier to decrease the chances of domestic violence and femicide in the province.
-
Portrait of a Cossack warrior: Russian-Canadian painter raises funds for Ukraine through art
31-year-old Pavel Sokov has painted princes, politicians, and even Vladimir Putin for Time magazine — but profits from his latest creation will go towards helping Ukrainian refugees.
-
Woman stabbed and killed in Montreal's east end, man arrested
A woman has died of her injuries after being stabbed in an apartment in Montreal's east end Friday night. It is the fifth homicide in Montreal this year.
Atlantic
-
2 men released without charges after shootings near Halifax prompted emergency alert
Two men who were arrested in connection with shooting incidents in the Preston, N.S., area on Friday have been released without charges.
-
Senior missing in N.B. dies after being found in 'medical distress'
The RCMP in New Brunswick says an 83-year-old woman who was reported missing Friday evening has died after being located in a wooded area near Salisbury Road in Moncton, N.B.
-
Inmate dies while in custody in New Brunswick prison
An inmate has died while in custody at a prison in Renous, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Parts of Manitoba could be hit with 30 to 80 cm of snow next week
The Province of Manitoba is warning that parts of the province could be hit with 30 to 80 centimetres of snow next week.
-
Manitoba's respiratory therapist staffing shortage at crisis level
The Manitoba union representing respiratory therapists, who specialize in caring for patients' lungs and breathing, is warning that staffing is at crisis levels.
-
Suspect in custody after North End homicide
Winnipeg police officers have a suspect in custody following a homicide in the city’s North End on Friday.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Passport problems as many return to travelling outside Canada
As people return to travelling outside of Canada, many are running into issues getting a new passport.
-
'A very tenuous situation': St. Marys Memorial Hospital temporarily reducing its ER hours
St. Marys Memorial Hospital is temporarily reducing its hours of operation in the emergency department because of staffing shortages.
Regina
-
Sask. government responds to federal budget
The provincial government responded to the announcement of the federal budget and pointed out its key concerns regarding stimulating the economy and health transfer payments.
-
Bedard breaks two team records in Pats victory against Swift Current
Connor Bedard broke a pair of franchise records on Friday night in the Regina Pats’ 4-2 win over the Swift Current Broncos. The victory helps keep the team’s slim playoff chances alive, now just four points back of the Broncos for 8th in the eastern conference.
-
Feds announce additional measures for refugees fleeing Ukraine
The federal government has announced additional measures to help refugees trying to flee Ukraine and come to Canada, including chartered flights and temporary hotel accommodations.
Barrie
-
Orangeville resident rescues animals in Ukraine
Emotions run high as Orangeville resident Nishan Kooner reflects on his recent trip to Ukraine.
-
Great Northern Ontario Roadshow aims to bring boost to Gravenhurst's tourism sector
On Saturday, a northern-based science centre brought a travelling show to cottage country as part of its effort to boost the struggling tourism sector.
-
Penetanguishene organization offers free meal-kit programs for cancer patients
A Penetanguishene cancer support centre is offering a means to make lives easier for those living with cancer.
Saskatoon
-
Nolan Maier surpasses 120 career wins: sets WHL record
Maier clinched his 121st career win after a matchup against the Prince Albert Raiders Friday evening.
-
Saskatoon police respond to threats made at 3 schools
Saskatoon police were on scene at three schools in the city following a series of threats.
-
'We won’t exist anymore': Saskatoon SPCA says proposed funding increase is not enough
The Saskatoon SPCA is asking for more funding from the city to cover the costs of taking in and caring for animals.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Realtors offer mixed reviews of new federal budget housing plans
Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury's real estate boards said most of the initiatives are a step in the right direction, but more work is needed to increase housing supply.
-
Northern grain farmers face uncertainty heading into spring
Spring farming season is just around the corner as snow melts across the north, but farmers aren’t sure what this season will look like.
-
Province considers its options as bitter West Nipissing council fight escalates
With four councillors refusing to attend any further meetings, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing says it is monitoring the situation in West Nipissing and looking at its options.