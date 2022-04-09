Victoria welcomes Canada's first cruise ship in 2 years to B.C.

For the first time in more than two years, a large cruise ship has docked in Canadian waters.

Locals in Victoria gathered to welcome Holland America's Koningsdam and its more than 1,200 passengers to the city's cruise ship dock at Ogden Point Saturday morning.

Visitors and residents alike told CTV News the kickoff of cruise ship season is welcome after two years of COVID-19-related restrictions.

"For me it just represents a real return to something normal and positive," said Nancy Schrader, a resident of Victoria's James Bay neighbourhood who celebrated her 20-year wedding anniversary aboard the Koningsdam three years ago.

"It is absolute proof of renewal to see this here," added her husband James Gannon.

Businesses in Victoria's hard-hit tourism and hospitality industries have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the first of more than 350 cruise ships scheduled to visit the city between now and November.

"I actually choked up a little bit seeing the ship coming in," said Alan Thilmot, manager of Victoria Pedicab Company.

Over the last two years, because of a lack of tourists caused by the pandemic, Thilmot's business has gone from 28 bicycle-based cabs on the road down to just three.

Now, he's in the process of rehiring staff.

"It's going to be a great summer," he said.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority estimates large vessels will bring roughly 780,000 visitors to the city this year. In the past, cruise ship visitors have been estimated to bring roughly $140 million into the local economy.

"To see the Koningsdam just off the breakwater was just a great sight and it's been a long time coming and it was just a fantastic feeling," said Ian Robertson, CEO of the GVHA.

For all that the ship's arrival brought feelings of relief and normalcy, however, the spectre of the pandemic remained.

All passengers and crew members on vessels docking in Canada are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and the federal government has strict safety protocols in place for cruise lines.

Canada is also in the midst of a resurgence of coronavirus transmission, fuelled by a combination of relaxed public health orders and the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.

The Koningsdam wasn't meant to be the first ship to arrive in Victoria this year. Princess Cruises called off the arrival of its ship the Caribbean Princess, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday.

The ship is currently dry docked in Oregon for maintenance, and the company said the decision to skip visits to Victoria and Vancouver was made to allow more time to prepare for the vessel's extended dry dock stay.

The Caribbean Princess was also listed as "Orange status" on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control website, meaning there were enough cases of COVID-19 on board to prompt an investigation.

The Koningsdam arrived in Victoria listed as "Green status," meaning there are no reported cases of COVID-19 or similar illness on board.

"The fact that our first ship here today is a code green - meaning all clear for covid - is a great sign," said B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming on Saturday.

"It's probably not going to be like that on every visit, but let's hope it's like that for the vast majority of them."

With files from CTV Vancouver Island's Anna McMillan