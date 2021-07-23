VICTORIA -- In a tie vote, a motion to reopen all roads in Beacon Hill Park has been defeated by Victoria city council.

In 2020, council voted to close down streets in the park, including Arbutus Way and Bridge Way, to allow room for physical distancing during the pandemic.

Now, council has voted to reopen Bridge Way in both directions, but to keep Arbutus Way closed to cars.

For months, mobility advocates have been calling for all roads to reopen in the park.

"A lot of people with physical disabilities, mostly people in very large wheelchairs, people who have very limited mobility and seniors have not been able to access the park at all," said Susan Simmons, an advocate for accessibility.

"We haven't been able to do that for over a year and a half – still can't do that. We can't meet in this park that we pay taxes for," she said.

The city plans to reopen Bridge Way in approximately four weeks.