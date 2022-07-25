Victoria unveils expansion to waterfront Songhees Park

The City of Victoria has completed its expansions and upgrades at Songhees Park, which were undertaken in partnership the Songhees First Nation.

The park, located beside the Johnson Street Bridge, has grown by 1.8 acres, or about 25 per cent, through the project.

A new viewing platform, accessible pathways, seating, lighting and greenspace has been added as well, including new "seating walls" that feature a Lekwungen canoe paddle design developed by the city's Indigenous Artist-in-Residence, Dylan Thomas.

The park's new greenspaces also include 55 new trees and 55 species of indigenous plants to help pollinators flourish in the area, according to the city.

"This spectacular waterfront park increases the visibility of Lekwungen identity and honours the homelands of the Lekwungen people," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement Monday.

The park sits on land that was formerly the Songhees Village and Reserve up until 1911, according to the city.

The Songhees Nation provided input on how to update the park, including a focus on environmental revitalization and information on Lekwungen identity and culture.

"Songhees Nation is pleased to be working with the City of Victoria on the expansion of Songhees Park as another step toward reconciliation," said Chief Ron Sam in a statement.

"Not only will the initiative provide a culturally safe and supportive sanctuary for the Lekwungen community, it will also raise awareness of our Nation's identity by reclaiming our historically significant spaces," he said.

The city says the expansion cost $3-million to complete, and that the project wrapped up on budget.

The municipality adds that Songhees Park will connect parts of the region's active transportation network together, such as the Galloping Goose trail, the E&N Rail Trail, the Johnson Street Bridge and the Songhees Walkway.