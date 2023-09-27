Victoria traffic disrupted for hours after dump truck flips on Pat Bay Highway

Southbound traffic into downtown Victoria was disrupted for several hours Wednesday after a dump rolled onto its side on the Pat Bay Highway.

Police were diverting southbound traffic at the Royal Oak Drive exit after the truck flipped under at the Quadra Street overpass before noon.

The truck appeared to have careened through a concrete highway median before ending up on its side.

Saanich Coun. Colin Plant told CTV News he was riding his bike northbound when he saw the truck strike the median and ride along the top of it for approximately 100 metres before flipping on its side and grinding to a halt.

"Southbound traffic will be significantly impacted until crews can remove the commercial vehicle," the Saanich Police Department tweeted.

Firefighters and at least one ambulance attended the crash scene.

One man could be seen on a stretcher being loaded into the ambulance, however there is no word on injuries at this time.

The highway lanes reopened to traffic shortly after the truck was removed from the scene at 3:30 p.m., police said.