Victoria toy shop, museum find new home days before lease set to expire

A beloved Victoria toy store and museum have found a new home after they were forced to leave their previous location of 13 years.

Cherry Bomb Toys, which houses the National Toy Museum of Canada, is relocating from Broad Street to a storefront at 719 Yates Street, less than two blocks away.

"I'm excited," said Cherry Bomb owner B. Woodward as he removed for-lease signs from the windows of the new location Friday. "Bigger museum, a little bigger store. It's going to be all kinds of fun."

The toy store had been on the hunt for a new location as its lease was set to expire at the end of December.

The Broad Street building it had previously occupied was sold recently, and the new owners planned to move a new business into the toy store site.

"We're so grateful for all the help and support and well wishes and we couldn't have done it without everybody being there for us," Woodward added.

The store and museum are slated to open in the new location in the spring.