Victoria townhome development headed for public hearing amid opposition from neighbours
A controversial development in Victoria has taken another step forward, with the city council voting last week to move the project to a public hearing.
All but one councillor, Geoff Young, voted in favor of a public hearing for Aryze Developments' proposal to build 18 housing units in two, three-storey buildings, on a half-acre treed lot near the Oak Bay border.
The project, which also includes a covered parking structure and bike shed, is located at the junction of Foul Bay Road and Quamichan and Redfern streets. It has been vacant since 2016, when a 1911 heritage house burned to the ground and was never rebuilt.
The development plan calls for the removal of 28 trees, of which 17 are protected under the city’s tree preservation bylaw, which requires two trees to be planted for every protected one cut down.
Fourteen trees would be retained, and 33 new ones would be planted to meet the city’s two-for-one replacement ratio.
Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps says under the current zoning, the developer could remove most of the trees without a public hearing.
“Something that is not really understood is if Aryze wanted to, they could cut down all those trees and build four, single-family homes without having to come to council, without any process at all,” says Helps. “In this instance, because there is a political process in order to build homes for 18 families, some trees will need to go if this is approved.”
Many residents in the neighbourhood have lawn signs with the caption, “Save the Trees at 902 Foul Bay,” and there is an online campaign opposing the development.
Locals in the area are concerned about the number of trees that will be lost and the added density on what was once a single-family lot.
“It’s really difficult to weigh,” says Helps. “We have to weigh the desire of people wanting to live in the city of Victoria, for families to actually have homes, against the need for ecological protection and protection of biodiversity.”
Before the project can go to a public hearing, the developer must first meet several conditions around design and the proposed tree removal and replacement, according to the mayor. She says that process could take months.
Of the 18 townhomes, Aryze has committed to selling four units (two three-bedroom units and two one-bedroom units) at 20 per cent below market prices.
According to Aryze’s website, the proposal “enables a high-quality, densified, compact and walkable lifestyle, which is critical to solving our climate and housing crisis, all while creating more livable and healthier communities.”
The developer says the design is intended to blend with the craftsman-era neighbourhood character. Units are proposed to average 1,100 square feet in size.
The plan calls for 16 parking stalls pre-wired for electric vehicles, 24 long-term and 14 short-term bicycle parking stalls, as well as a bike repair station and other amenities.
“What I’d like to hear from the public are the pluses and minuses of adding new housing into a well-established and much loved neighbourhood,” says Helps. “I’ve got an open mind until the public hearing, and it’s going to be a really difficult decision.”
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada closes airspace to Russian aircraft, will send $25M in non-lethal aid to Ukraine
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, effective immediately, as the federal government pledges more equipment for Ukraine.
Kyiv's mayor: 'We are encircled' but full of fight
After a grueling night of Russian attacks on the outskirts of the city, mayor Vitali Klitschko was silent for several seconds when asked if there were plans to evacuate civilians if Russian troops managed to take Kyiv. 'We can’t do that, because all ways are blocked,' he finally said. 'Right now we are encircled.'
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine’s embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin’s troops and tanks drove deeper into the country.
Live updates: U.S. to send anti-aircraft Stingers to Ukraine
The U.S. for the first time has approved the direct delivery of Stinger missiles to Ukraine as part of a package approved by the White House on Friday.
'I wish to come back, I want to come back': Father makes appeal to Canada after fleeing Ukraine
A father who was recently deported from Canada is appealing to the federal government for help after he and his family made the harrowing journey out of Ukraine.
Troop withdrawal and criminal charges: Ukraine sets 'red lines' with Russia, representative to Canada says
As war rages on in Ukraine, the country's chargé d'affaires to Canada says their demands not only include the total withdrawal of Russian troops but also the filing of criminal charges in international court.
Russians queue for cash as West targets banks over Ukraine
Russians waited in long queues outside ATMs on Sunday, worried that new Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine will trigger cash shortages and disrupt payments.
UN Security Council calls rare General Assembly session on Ukraine
The United Nations Security Council has called for a rare emergency special session of the 193-member General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which will be held on Monday, as western allies step up a diplomatic campaign to isolate Moscow.
Two of Russia's billionaires call for peace in Ukraine
Two Russian billionaires, Mikhail Fridman and Oleg Deripaska, called for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine, with Fridman calling it a tragedy for both countries' people.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police seek witnesses, victims after string of 'completely unprovoked' attacks Saturday afternoon
Vancouver police are asking victims and witnesses to come forward after a "40-minute crime spree" in the city's Fairview neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
-
Rally for Ukraine draws large crowd at B.C. legislature
A large crowd descended on the B.C. legislature building on Sunday to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and support the demands of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress for additional aid to the besieged nation.
-
Coquitlam RCMP appeal for help finding missing men wanted under Mental Health Act
For the third time in five days, Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help locating a missing man who is wanted under the provincial Mental Health Act.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to lift most COVID-19 restrictions including gathering, masking rules for March 1
Alberta's Step 2 will see the removal of indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, work-from-home requirements, capacity limits at large venues, and most masking requirements.
-
Ukrainian community calls on Alberta to ban the sale of Russian-made liquor
Ukrainians in Alberta are calling the province to ban the sale of Russian-made and imported liquor products as Russia's military continues its invasion of Ukraine.
-
Teravainen, Aho score as Hurricanes win 5 straight
Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist, Sebastian Aho also scored and the Carolina Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row by beating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Sunday.
Toronto
-
'Toronto stands with freedom': Thousands march downtown in support of Ukraine
A sea of blue and yellow flags could be spotted in Toronto’s downtown core as thousands of people marched through the streets Sunday afternoon in support of the Ukrainian people.
-
Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since late December
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen below 1,000 for the first time since late December, although health officials warn that not all hospitals report on the weekend.
-
23-year-old woman dead after car crash in Toronto
Toronto police are investigating a car crash near Keele and Eglinton early Sunday morning that left a woman dead.
Calgary
-
Ukrainian-Calgarian marches across city to raise awareness of Russian invasion
A Ukrainian-Calgarian, originally from Crimea, will be walking through the city in an effort to bring more support for the country's fight against Russian invaders.
-
Police incident leads to arrest in west Lethbridge
Lethbridge police say they have arrested a man in connection with an incident on Sunday afternoon.
-
Support centre for Black Calgarians and newcomers opens in the city
A new support services facility has opened in Calgary, aiming to fill a need that organizers say many are lacking.
Montreal
-
Here's what COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in Quebec on Monday
Starting Monday, the Quebec government will lift a series of restrictions put in place in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Montreal's Ukrainian community prays and protests for an end to the Russian invasion
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, parishioners and protesters gathered in Montreal on Sunday calling and praying for peace.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow squall alerts issued across Quebec
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snow squall watch for the islands of Montreal and Laval in addition to multiple regions of Quebec
Atlantic
-
Inquiry plans frank account of N.S. mass shooting
Canadians are being advised to brace Monday for the retelling of the horrors of the country's worst mass shooting in modern history as a public inquiry provides a chronological description of the tragedy that began in Portapique, N.S.
-
Many gathered in Halifax to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and unite against Putin Saturday
Canada and its NATO allies have punished Putin with sanctions. NATO members are sending money, weapons and opening their borders to Ukrainian refugees, but at Saturday’s rally there were calls to do more.
-
RCMP were short on officers in rural N.S. county before 2020 mass shooting: review
An RCMP review says that a county where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred had a shortage of officers needed to meet the force's policing standards in the year leading up to the 2020 rampage.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police forensics unit investigating 'incident' in Assiniboine Park
The Winnipeg police forensics unit is investigating an incident in Assiniboine Park.
-
Festival du Voyageur completely sold out in final weekend
A mild weekend brought out thousands of Manitobans to celebrate Festival du Voyageur, prompting the festival to completely sell out of tickets for its closing weekend.
-
Woman shot Saturday morning found in front yard: Winnipeg police
A woman was found early Saturday morning suffering from a gunshot wound in a front yard in the city's Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
Police called on 4-year-old, 17-year-old arrested for murder, inspiring recovery from injury: Top stories of the week
Police called on a four-year-old student, a 17-year-old arrested for murder, and a Kitchener soccer player returning after a devastating injury round out the top stories of the week.
-
Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since late December
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen below 1,000 for the first time since late December, although health officials warn that not all hospitals report on the weekend.
-
Officers stabbed, dog shot after altercation with man in Cambridge
Two police officers have reportedly been stabbed, two others have been injured, and a dog has been shot following an altercation with a man in Cambridge.
Regina
-
Man, 33, dead in shootout with Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP has asked Saskatoon Police Service to conduct an independent, external investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday.
-
Sask. top doc urges caution as public health orders set to expire Monday
Masking and self-isolation protocols will expire at 12 a.m. on Monday, as promised by Premier Scott Moe earlier in the month.
-
'Suffocate the Russian regime': Joly says SWIFT decision puts pressure on Putin
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will make sure that Russia will 'pay a price' for its military actions.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County organization supports and uplifts artists of colour
A grassroots organization in Simcoe County is uplifting artists of colour in the community.
-
$21M Lotto 649 ticket sold in this Ontario city
The winning ticket to Saturday's $21 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot was sold in this central Ontario city.
-
Dozens turn out in Barrie Saturday rallying for Ukraine
There was a showing of support on Saturday in Barrie for the people of Ukraine as Russian forces continue to invade the sovereign nation.
Saskatoon
-
Man, 33, dead in shootout with Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP has asked Saskatoon Police Service to conduct an independent, external investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday.
-
'Suffocate the Russian regime': Joly says SWIFT decision puts pressure on Putin
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will make sure that Russia will 'pay a price' for its military actions.
-
First provincial para-hockey team welcomes national team for development camp
Les Nemish has been waiting years for a weekend like what’s happening at Merlis Belsher Place.
Northern Ontario
-
Shooting on Manitoulin Island
A southern Ontario resident was shot in M'Chigeeng First Nation on Saturday, Chief Linda Debassige confirmed in a news release.
-
'Praying for peace': Sudbury Ukrainian community gathers for first Sunday service after Russian invasion
Father Peter Bodnar had a large turnout of Catholic faithful on Sunday as many of Greater Sudbury's Ukrainian community came out to worship. It was the first Sunday service since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces and many say they are now 'praying for peace.'
-
Timmins-raised pro snowboarder visits home to inspire local youth
Professional snowboarder Jesse Millen hosted an event for youth in his hometown of Timmins on the different styles of the sport.