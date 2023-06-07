Victoria to host Hockey Day in Canada

Victoria will host the 2024 Hockey Day in Canada event, which will see all seven of Canada's NHL teams in the Inner Harbour to celebrate the sport.

The nationwide event kicks off on Jan. 20, 2024, and will include broadcasts from Ship Point and live music.

A synthetic ice rink will be set up in the Inner Harbour for an entire week.

"We've purchased an outdoor synthetic rink and we will hopefully continue to use that every winter in Victoria," said John Wilson, chair of the Victoria Hockey Legacy Society.

The event will also begin with a traditional welcoming from the Songhees and Esquimalt First Nations, which will include paddling the Stanley Cup through Inner Harbour.

There will also be events in Victoria following Hockey Day in Canada. Other highlights include an NHL alumni and celebrity game at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, school visits and hockey camps for kids, a banquet hosted by Sportsnet commentators, and a harbour music night.

Besides celebrating the game, Hockey Day in Canada will also raise money for the Archie Courtnall Centre in Victoria.

The centre offers specialized emergency mental health and substance use services at the Royal Jubilee Hospital.

"Russ, Geoff and I started our society back up in the last decade, and we're trying to help as many as we can," said Bruce Courtnall, who played in the NHL, as did his brothers.

While visitors may get a chance to touch the Stanley Cup, Courtnall warns that you aren't allowed to pick it up.

"Little known fact, if you've never won the Stanley Cup you can't pick it up," he said.

"I can't pick it up, but Geoff can," he said with a laugh.