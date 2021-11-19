Victoria tattoo artist pleads guilty to 4 counts of sexual assault

Victoria -

A Victoria tattoo artist pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault Friday.

David Samuel Hadden, 36, was arrested on Aug. 19 as police investigated reports of sexual violence against women during tattoo appointments in Victoria.

The Victoria police investigation began in July after multiple women shared allegations of sexual assault on social media.

The online allegations prompted one victim, who had reported an assault to VicPD but did not file charges at the time, to come forward again and renew her case.

The BC Prosecution Service said Friday the judge "has ordered a pre-sentence report which is to include a psychological assessment."

The matter is due back in court on Jan. 27 to review the report and fix a date for sentencing, the prosecution service said.

In July, Carne Tattoo said on social media it was shocked by the allegations against Hadden and had fired him.