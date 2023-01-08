Victoria takes owner of 'dangerous' dog to court over alleged bylaw violations

The Victoria courthouse as seen on November 3, 2021. (CTV News) The Victoria courthouse as seen on November 3, 2021. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

California braces for more rain, storms, potential floods

California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario