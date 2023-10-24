Victoria supportive housing facility opening for 48 young adults

On the border of Victoria’s Harris Green neighbourhood, young adults are set to begin moving in to a new supportive housing facility, which the operator is calling a first of its kind in B.C.

“The youth are overwhelmed,” says Beacon Community Services CEO Tricia Gueulette. “This has been something that’s been in the works for a really long time. It’s a dream for many, so I think they’re very excited but they’re also nervous about it.”

The 48 young adults have been selected by BC Housing to move in to 1075 Meares St. Tuesday. All of them have experienced homelessness or are at risk of homelessness.

“They’ve been through a heck of a lot,” says Gueulette. “Some have been traumatized… they’ve been abused. Just about anything you can think of. These youth are not in the situation because of something they did. It’s because of the situation they come from.”

Each tenant will get their own suite, which includes a small kitchen. Beacon Community Services says they won’t be allowed any guests on the property. The tenants will have access to counselling, two provided meals per day, and harm reduction services. That includes supplies, peer supervision – and the site hopes to add SMART Recovery and Narcotics Anonymous programming in time.

The goal is to help each young adult gain skills and work toward permanent housing by the time they’re 27 years-old.

“Our hope is that this is a start of a brand new part of their life where they can start to see hope and start to see a future for themselves,” says Gueulette.

The facility was purpose-built for them. It was late opening, partly due to delays over contract negotiations between BC Housing and Beacon Community Services.

As a result, the City of Victoria extended the licence on ‘Tiny Town’ near Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park. The temporary shelter made of shipping containers is set to close at the end of the month as a dozen of those tenants are set to move to Meares Street.

Partners and neighbours have been welcomed for tours ahead of the supportive housing facility’s opening.

“I support trying to house people. I wish the entire project had involved the entire community a little more up to this point,” says Urge Studios owner Mark Adamson.

The nearby business owner was among those on an hour-long tour Monday, where people had a chance to see inside the property and ask questions about it.

“The woman I was speaking with was being very honest and explaining that there’s going to be a transition period where there’s probably going to be some issues and we were given contact information on who to contact when issues arise,” he said.

Beacon Community Services says there will be staff on duty 24/7 for everyone’s safety.

“I’m happy for the people that are going to take advantage of it,” says neighbour Pat Mortimer.

“I liked it,” said another, Michael Atkinson. “I thought they’ve done a very good job. It’s really nice inside.”