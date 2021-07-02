VICTORIA -- Protesters pulled down a statue of Capt. James Cook and threw the pieces into Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Thursday night.

The statue of the British explorer, which stood in front of the Empress Hotel, was destroyed shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The statue’s pedestal was also smeared with red paint.

In the statue’s place, protesters left behind several wooden red dresses as a symbol of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

The incident followed a gathering of anti-colonial activists as the B.C. legislature to coincide with Canada Day.

Victoria police are investigating the damage to the statue.

Investigators are asking for information and video of the incident.

“Safe, peaceful and lawful protests are permitted under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” police said in a statement Friday morning. “Property damage is not.”

Police said there are “several suspects in this incident,” and provided photos of two people they are trying to identify.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.