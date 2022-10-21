Victoria spas, salons targeted in recent crime spree, police warn

Crime analysts in Victoria say one or more thieves are targeting spas and hair salons in the city, with at least nine such break-ins reported in the past two months.

Police are warning spa and salon operators that laptop computers, cash, cameras, stereo equipment and Dyson hair tools have been sought in the crimes.

Investigators say more than $10,000 in losses have been reported since Aug. 31, when a break-in damaged the front door of a salon in the 700-block of Bay Street.

Eight break-ins and thefts have been reported at similar businesses in downtown Victoria since, police said in a statement Friday.

Investigators say the perpetrator in each case had pried open the business's front door or damaged the deadbolt to gain access to the building after hours.

Officers are encouraging business owners to secure or remove any items of value when their business is closed and leave the empty cash drawer plainly visible from outside the shop.

Anyone with information about the recent crimes is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.