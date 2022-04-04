Victoria Shipyards workers refuse overtime as Seaspan job action begins

Unionized workers at Victoria Shipyards have started job action with a ban on all work outside of regularly scheduled hours.

The overtime ban took effect at one minute after midnight Monday.

Union representative Rob Taylor says the union worked through the weekend to avoid job action, submitting a final proposal to employer Seaspan on Sunday.

Taylor said the Boilermakers Union Local 191 had not yet received a response from the company by Monday morning.

A strike notice was initially delivered early last week. On Thursday, 98 per cent of the Seaspan workers voted to approve a strike mandate.

Seaspan operations in Victoria include maintenance and repair for cruise ships and ferries, as well as similar work on frigates and submarines for the Royal Canadian Navy.