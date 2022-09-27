Victoria seniors call for unused school field to be turned into elder-friendly park

Dozens of seniors rallied at the field advocating for it to be turned into a park. (CTV News) Dozens of seniors rallied at the field advocating for it to be turned into a park. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario